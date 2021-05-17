Katie Thurston Hints She’s in Love as 3 Members of Bachelor Nation Get Engaged

Love is in the air for Bachelor Nation. As three members of ABC’s dating franchise announced their engagements over the weekend, incoming “Bachelorette” star Katie Thurston teased that there’s love everywhere—maybe even for her.

On her Instagram story, Katie shared photos of three newly engaged ladies from “The Bachelor” franchise and wrote, “Love is in the air. Congrats to these amazing women!” The ABC reality star added that there’s “so much to celebrate.”

Katie’s season of “The Bachelorette” is set to debut on June 7, and the names of three of her final four suitors have been leaked. “Bachelor” blogger Reality Steve has also teased Katie’s relationship status and whether or not she got engaged during her season of the rose-filled reality show. You can read those spoilers here.

Here’s who for sure got engaged:

Sarah Herron Got Engaged to Filmmaker Dylan Brown

Sarah Herron, a popular contestant from Sean Lowe’s Bachelor season who went on to “Bachelor in Paradise,” took to Instagram to announce her engagement to her boyfriend of four years, filmmaker Dylan Brown. The couple got engaged on May 15 during a trip to the Colorado mountains with friends.

“Dylan popped the question in front of Mount Sopris,” Sarah wrote adding that she would go through everything again—including heartbreaks and “countless rose ceremonies”—to end up with her fiance,

“We’re going to become parents together, so we decided to do the damn thing!” she added.

The happy news comes a few weeks after Sarah posted on Instagram to reveal that she and Dylan are working with a California fertility specialist to try to have a baby.

Sydney Hightower Got Engaged to NFL Star Fred Warner

In addition to Sarah’s happy news, “Bachelor” alum Sydney Hightower, who was one of the women who competed for Peter Weber’s heart on his season of the show, also got engaged. On her social media page, Sydney shared a photo of her accepting a proposal from her boyfriend of more than a year, San Francisco 49ers linebacker, Fred Warner, on May 15.

In the pic, Sydney held her hand over her mouth as her man got down on one knee with a ring box in hand. Syndey was holding a long-stemmed red rose in the photo.

“The only rose that matters,” wrote her “Bachelor” costar Kylie Ramos in the comments section.

Haley Ferguson Got Engaged to Pro Hockey Player Oula Palve

Less than six months after her twin sister Emily got engaged to hockey player William Karlsson, fan-favorite Haley Ferguson accepted a proposal from her boyfriend, Finnish pro hockey player Oula Palve. The lovebirds have been dating for more than a year, per Us Weekly.

In a post shared on Instagram, Haley revealed that her man popped the question on May 13. She thanked him for “choosing” her and added, “Will I ever stop crying/smiling…probably not!”

Oula also shared the engagement photo on Instagram and wrote of the “Bachelor in Paradise” star: “She’s going to be a PALVE!”

"You are an extraordinary girl, and I'm so excited that I get to spend the rest of my life with you," he added.

