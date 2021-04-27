Katie Thurston’s ‘Bachelorette’ Promo Slammed by Fans

Katie Thurston’s season of “The Bachelorette” is already starting off on a low note.

Producers for “The Bachelorette” announced back-to-back seasons with Katie and then Michelle Young this year, but viewers were not impressed with the first look at Katie’s edition of the ABC dating show, which recently wrapped filming in New Mexico.

In the first promo for the upcoming season of “The Bachelorette,” which can be seen below, Katie rocked a purple gown, a white cocktail dress, a “Be a Katie” t-shirt, and glittery gold heels as she carried the show’s signature rose and walked amid a bed of rose petals.

But not everyone was a fan of the new season’s first look.

‘Bachelorette’ Viewers Weighed in On The Promo On Social Media

In response to the release of the promo, fans slammed the content of the clip, as well as Katie’s outfits and the tacky graphics that appeared onscreen, and they questioned what happened to the show’s production budget. Some compared Katie’s season to Tayshia Adams’ low-budget stint and speculated that the budget for the male-led “Bachelor” franchise appears to be much larger than that of “The Bachelorette.”

In a lengthy Reddit thread, “Bachelorette” fans ripped the look of the promo as well as Katie’s purple “prom dress,” with one persona asking, “Is a Bachelorette promo or a new Disney Channel original?”

Other viewers questioned if producers are splitting the same production budget between Katie and Michelle’s seasons.

“Two Bachelorettes (for the price of one),” one Reddit commenter wrote.

Others felt Katie’s outfit looked dated, with some comparing her to Avril Lavigne circa 2001, or worse, a character from “Sex and the City 2.”

“It looks like a parody version of ‘The Bachelorette,’” one fan wrote.

One fan noted that this season’s production and styling choices “should be FIREABLE offenses.”

“The Bachelor franchise kills me with all this dated sh-t.” one commenter complained. “The graphics package, the clothing, the music, the format, the tag lines… it all screams early 2000s and ridiculous that such a popular show can’t evolve and modernize.”

“’The Bachelor’ and bad production, name a more iconic duo,” another added. “Even when they’re in some exotic mansion they find a way to make it look crappy…. their entire graphics department is like 2 unpaid interns.”

And others zeroed in on Katie’s “awkward” entrance, with some wondering if she’s even into being “The Bachelorette” after her run on Matt James’ season of “The Bachelor.”

“This whole promo is so awkward. Does she even want to be the lead?” one person asked.

‘The Bachelorette’ Hosting Budget Was Likely Cut for Katie’s Season

Earlier this year it was confirmed that franchise favorite former Bachelorettes Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe will co-host Katie’s season of the show amid longtime host Chris Harrison’s break from the franchise.

Harrison, who stepped away following a racism controversy last after helming every season of “The Bachelor” since its inception in 2002, made big bucks during his reign on the rose-filled reality show. According to the Sun, the longtime “Bachelor” host raked in as much as $600,000 per episode, so the show will save big bucks without him as host for this season.

In the past, Harrison joked that the show’s biggest production costs on “The Bachelor” franchise were related to protection and testing for transmitted diseases.

“[Condoms] and the STD test – easily the biggest expense,” he once joked, per People.