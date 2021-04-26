WATCH: ABC Releases the First Promo for Katie Thurston’s Season of ‘The Bachelorette’

While it may still be a while before Katie Thurston makes her debut as the Bachelorette, ABC has released its first promo for her season.

Katie Thurston Is The Bachelorette! – Premieres MONDAY JUNE 7 8|7c on ABC 2021-04-25T18:44:09Z

The clip does not feature any footage from her upcoming season, which is in production in New Mexico but does highlight some of her iconic moments throughout her experience on Matt James’ season of The Bachelor.

It opens with her exit from last season, saying, “I don’t regret being myself, I know what I deserve.”

Throughout the video, Thurston has a few outfit changes rocking a lavender gown, at times pairing it with a “Be a Katie” t-shirt, and a white cocktail dress.

The 30-year-old became a fan favorite after standing up to the other contestants and eventually addressing “toxic behavior” with James.

As fans will remember her passionate declaration, “I’m not gonna sit here and let mean girls be mean girls.”

Her appearance on the Women Tell All seemed to solidify her Bachelorette casting, eventually being announced on the After the Final Rose.

“I never want to stop pursuing love,” she said. “I am who I am and I want to meet someone who knows who they are. My person’s still out there.”

Thurston Is the First of 2 Bachelorettes This Year

In a surprise announcement, ABC revealed that both Thurston and Michelle Young would serve as Bachelorettes this year, each getting their own season.

While Thurston’s season is in production currently, James’ runner-up will film hers after the upcoming season of Bachelor in Paradise.

“I would be lying if I didn’t say when they first told me, I thought we were going to be the Bachelorette at the same time,” Young told host Emmanuel Acho. “And so I was a little nervous, but once I found out it was two different seasons, I was here for it. I’m excited I get to have somebody to bond over with this and share notes as we go.”

Young’s season is set to premiere this fall.

Kaitlyn Bristowe and Tayshia Adams Have Stepped in for Chris Harrison

Longtime host Chris Harrison will not appear in the upcoming season of The Bachelorette after announcing he was temporarily stepping down. He faced backlash for admittedly “excusing historical racism” while discussing Rachael Kirkconnell’s participation in an “Old South” party.

“Chris Harrison will not be hosting the next season of ‘The Bachelorette,’” read a statement signed by Warner Horizon and ABC Entertainment. “We support Chris in the work that he is committed to doing. In his absence, former Bachelorettes Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe will support the new Bachelorette through next season.”

As of now, no decisions have been announced for his long-term future in the franchise.

In fact, when someone commented on Instagram that “Chris is the only host for The Bachelor/Bachelorette,” Bristowe responded, “Truthfully we are there to support the new bachelorette. We aren’t ‘replacing’ anyone!!!”

Thurston’s season of The Bachelorette will premiere on Monday, June 7 on ABC.

