Why Hasn’t Reality Steve Posted ‘Bachelorette’ Spoilers For Katie Thurston’s Season?

The Bachelorette recently completed filming for its 17th season, and fans are now waiting for spoilers on Katie Thurston’s journey to find love. An insider told Us Weekly that the 30-year-old bank marketing manager finished filming her season early, but it is unclear if she got engaged to any of her suitors.

“Katie was in control and made sure the men she wanted were there and the men she wasn’t interested in, she sent packing,” the source told the outlet. The insider added that Katie’s season “went great and it wrapped a week ahead of schedule.”

But fans want more details, and they especially want to know why spoiler king Reality Steve has not come up with any real teasers for how Katie’s journey pans out.

Katie’s Season Was Filmed in Sequester Which Means Her Dates Weren’t Out in Public

Katie’s season of “The Bachelorette” was filmed in sequester at the Regency Tamaya Resort & Spa near Albuquerque, New Mexico. That means, unlike past seasons of the ABC dating show, people outside of the resort were unable to see her out on dates in public. Katie packed up in March to film her season, and she wrapped on April 24, per Us.

Fans know that “The Bachelor” spoilers game was thrown a curveball when the COVID-19 pandemic changed the way the show would be filmed. Matt James’ season of the rose-filled reality show was filmed in private at the Nemacolin Woodlands Resort in Pennsylvania. Even before James’ season premiered, Reality Steve — who has spoiled every season of “The Bachelor” franchise for well over a decade — admitted to fans that he would not be able to provide weekly spoilers because he didn’t have any.

“There will be no weekly spoilers. Sorry,” he wrote on his blog in January. “Don’t have access to them this season. Things are changing, but without going into detail, just know unfortunately they aren’t available to me this season.”

Once Reality Steve did get spoilers, they were posted on his website much later than usual. The blogger did correctly leak that Rachael Kirkconnell would get James’ final rose.

‘Bachelor’ Fans Have Been Looking Elsewhere For Spoilers

Because Reality Steve is not able to get spoilers in a timely manner, fans have been looking elsewhere for updates. In January, a column for Vulture teased that Reddit was the place to go for the scoop.

“The patron saint of Bachelor Nation gossip hasn’t had any hot intel in quite some time,” the outlet noted. “We suggest browsing The Bachelor sub-reddit instead, which was actually the first to break the news of Crawley’s historic departure.”

For now, “Bachelor” fans seem to be looking anywhere they can for the scoop on Katie’s season. On a Reddit Bachelor Spoiler Daily Discussion thread, fans admitted they were frantically searching for clues on how Katie’s season will play out.

“I am currently at the point where I am desperate for some spoilers. I will take anything,” one viewer wrote.

“I come in here like every minute hoping there’s some spoilers. I can’t go through a season without spoilers,” another added.

Katie Thurston’s season of “The Bachelorette” premieres June 7 on ABC.

