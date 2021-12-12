Katie Thurston & John Hersey Had to ‘Reverse That Bad Juju’

Katie Thurston and John Hersey went public with their relationship just weeks after Thurston and her ex-fiance, Blake Moynes, announced their decision to split. Thurston and Hersey actually met on her season of “The Bachelorette,” but ended up becoming really close friends, only to fall in love months after the show wrapped.

On December 7, 2021, Thurston and Hersey made their blue carpet debut as a couple at the People’s Choice Awards in Santa Monica, California, about a two-hour drive from where they both live in San Diego.

Thurston and Hersey seemed very loved up as they walked together, shared some sweet kisses, and posed for photos. In addition, the new couple was asked a few questions about their budding romance — and they were both fairly candid about things. However, there was one thing in particular that made headlines following the event — and that was Hersey’s outfit.

Hersey Wore the Suit He Got Dumped in to the PCA’s

For their first official outing as a couple, Hersey decided to wear one of the nicest suits he owns — presumably — given that the People’s Choice Awards are a fairly big deal.

The former reality star didn’t have to go too far back in his closet, as he chose the gray suit that he wore when he got dumped on “The Bachelorette” — and Thurston totally told everyone. “This is the suit that John got dumped in,” Thurston said on her Instagram Stories, according to Us Weekly.

“This is the suit that Katie dumped me in,” Hersey said, making Thurston’s statement even more correct.

“I mean, we had to reverse that bad juju. So, we’re good now,” Thurston added.

Thurston Defended Her Relationship on TikTok

It’s no secret that Thurston has been taking a lot of heat after revealed that she and Hersey were dating. The main reason is that she was previously engaged to someone else from her season, and she and Hersey had been hanging out — a lot — though they say they were just friends. Nevertheless, fans have questioned the timeline, and many have wondered if Thurston cheated on Moynes with Hersey — something they’ve both denied.

After weeks of backlash, Thurston decided to make a TikTok in which she shared some of the comments that she had received on social media — and some of the explanations that she’s provided in an effort to set the record straight — and defend her new romance.

“So, did you fall in love before or after your engagement was called off?!?!” someone commented.

“Always loved him as my best friend. Then one day I looked at him and saw him differently. Like Cupid to the heart, I knew I was hit,” Thurston responded.

“Why are you trying so hard to convince us?” another comment read.

“I think it’s called the honeymoon stage. Sorry not sorry,” Thurston wrote.

“I love this for you! I don’t know why they never showed too much screen time between the two of you,” someone else commented.

“It would have never worked on TV. We had 6+ months of a friendship that showed me who he is as a person,” Thurston explained.

“Why did you agree to be the ‘Bachelorette’ when it seems like you didn’t really want to be? No hate. Love your authenticity. Honest ,” a fourth person wrote.

“You never know what to expect until you’re there. Even as a longtime fan, I thought I knew what I signed up for. I didn’t, but made the best of it all,” Thurston responded.

The TikTok appears to have since been deleted.

