‘Bachelorette’ Katie Thurston Reveals Family Secret

STOP! Spoilers on season 17 of “The Bachelorette” below.

Katie Thurston is opening up about her family on “The Bachelorette,” after a fake wedding during her one-on-one date with Justin Glaze stirred up feelings about her father.

While discussing the experience during the night portion of the date, the Bachelorette admitted, “there were moments that were a little hard for me.”

During Matt James’ season of “The Bachelor,” fans learned that Thurston’s dad had died. It is something she has discussed throughout this season.

“To walk down the aisle today, even in our imaginary world, it does bring up a lot of pain,” the 30-year-old told Glaze. “You know, my dad won’t be able to do that for me. Even when it comes down to a proposal, you know, he’s not around to give his blessing.”

However, as Thurston explained, her feelings around her father’s passing are complicated by the secret her mother kept that he is not her biological father.

“It’s hard, because you know I am sitting here saying ‘Love you family. Appreciate that it’s such a gift’ and this biological father, you know he wants to be in my life as a dad, but how do I build a relationship with this man I know nothing about while also mourning the passing of the man who raised me,” she continued. “Any time, any time I try to get close with him, it’s just a reminder of the fact that my dad who raised me is no longer here.”

