Katie Thurston & Blake Moynes Fuel DWTS Rumors

Katie Thurston and Blake Moynes addressed rumors that one – or both – of them will compete on the upcoming 30th season of “Dancing With the Stars.”

The engaged “Bachelorette” couple had some fun after ABC executive Robert Mills tweeted that he had “BIIIIIG #DWTS news coming soon!!!”

Moynes replied to the teaser with, “Can’t wait to get on that stage,” capped off with a dancing emoji.

After Mills sarcastically replied that Moynes is an “amazing secret keeper,” Thurston hinted that it is her who could be competing for the mirrorball trophy.

“Technically ‘DWTS ‘ didn’t send him that NDA so I think he’s good to go!” the “Bachelorette” star wrote.

If Moynes and Thurston were to both join “DWTS” they wouldn’t be the first celebrity couple to do so. In 2009, pro dancer Julianne Hough competed on season 8 of the show with her then-boyfriend, country singer Chuck Wicks, per Closer Weekly. And in 2015, married couple Alexa PenaVega and Carlos PenaVega competed against each other during the 21st season of the ABC dancing show, per Entertainment Tonight.

There are also several married pro dancer couples who have competed against one another on past “DWTS” seasons, including Val Chmerkovskiy and Jenna Johnson, Pasha Pashkov and Daniella Karagach, Sasha Farber and Emma Slater, and Peta Murgatroyd and Maksim Chmerkovskiy.

Thurston Has Joked About Her Lack of Dancing Skills

Thurston’s “DWTS” teaser came a day after she hinted to fans that she is often asked if she will join the ABC celebrity ballroom competition. On her Instagram page, she shared a “Dancing With the Stars” logo along with a video clip of her showing off her awkward dance moves.

“When people ask me about @dancingabc,” she captioned an old TikTok video of her attempting to dance. “I’m doing you a favor by not dancing on my channel.”

“More reason you should be on DWTS!!” one fan wrote to Thurston.

The Last Two ‘DWTS’ Winners Have Been ‘Bachelorette’ Stars

If Thurston does join “Dancing With the Stars” – with or without her fiancé – she would be the third series star in a row to compete on the show. The past two “DWTS” winners have been fellow “Bachelorette” stars Hannah Brown and Kaitlyn Bristowe.

Ahead of that, Bachelor Nation alums Trista Sutter, Melissa Rycroft, Jake Pavelka, Sean Lowe, Chris Soules, Nick Viall, and “Grocery Store” Joe Amabile have all competed for the mirrorball trophy, according to Gold Derby.

While several fans on social media were excited by the possibility that Thurston or Moynes could be joining “Dancing With the Stars,” others are tired of seeing celebs from the rose-filled dating show competing in the ballroom.

“KATIE & BLAKE ON DWTS OMG PLEASE HERE FOR IT!” one viewer wrote on Twitter.

“Enough of the Bachelor people!!!!!” another replied.

Another fan predicted it would be unfair for Moynes or Thurston to compete on the show, given their already built-in fan base on ABC.

“Might as well give them the trophy because it doesn’t matter if you’re good or bad anymore, it has become a popularity contest,” one viewer wrote.

