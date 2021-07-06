Katie Thurston & Blake Moynes Appear in Never-Before-Seen ‘Bachelorette’ Photos

Katie Thurston and Blake Moynes enjoyed their first one-on-one date on the Monday, July 5, 2021, episode of “The Bachelorette.” The duo went horseback riding before spending some quality time getting to know each other better, which, of course, led to a steamy make-out session in a nearby hay bail.

To end the date, Thurston and Moynes enjoyed a candid chat over dinner. Thurston opened up about her experience with sexual assault, and Moynes appeared attentive and caring as he listened to her talk about her past. They were then serenaded by “American Idol” winner Laine Hardy.

Shortly after the episode aired, ABC uploaded some new, never-before-seen photos of Thurston and Moynes from their romantic first date. You can see some of the snaps below.

Here’s what you need to know:

Thurston Gave Moynes a Rose on Their Date

Things between Thurston and Moynes seem to be going extremely well. As Reality Steve puts it, these two “like each other.” It’s no surprise that Thurston gave Moynes a rose on their date — and it looks like he’ll be sticking around for a few more weeks, at least.

Moynes joined the season during the fourth episode, though he wasn’t introduced to the rest of the guys until Week 5, which upset many of them. This, of course, is to be expected, especially for the guys that have already started forming strong relationships with Thurston — like Greg Grippo.

Former “Bachelor” Nick Viall discussed Moynes’ late addition, and predicted that some of the other guys wouldn’t be too thrilled. “The Greg‘s of it all, right? Because what was interesting about me showing up for Kaitlyn’s season is just how much Shawn [Booth] hated me. … If I didn’t show up, I mean, it would have, like, the season was over and that made it interesting because Shawn was very much the front-runner and Shawn just hated me. But will Greg hate Blake? Will Michael hate Blake? [Will] Connor? … I just don’t see those guys being like Shawn,” he said during a chat with Us Weekly’s “Here for the Right Reasons” podcast.

Thurston Didn’t Have the Best First Impression of Moynes

Believe it or not, Thurston and Moynes weren’t instantly into each other. After Thurston was eliminated from Matt James’ season of “The Bachelor,” Moynes slid into her DMs to let her know that he thought she was awesome. Her response? “When I actually reached out that first time after the first episode, her responses were very cold back. So, like, she was nice, but…she didn’t open up for dialogue in any way,” Moynes said during an interview on the “Click Bait With Bachelor Nation” podcast.

Thurston also discussed those little back-and-forth messages before meeting Moynes, and she wasn’t super into it.

“They message the girl once they get booted off the show. They reach out, and that’s all that Blake really did,” Katie said. “So I didn’t take him seriously. It was like, yeah, he’s just doing the same thing that everyone else is doing. Whatever. That was it,” she told Viall on the June 30, 2021, episode of the “Viall Files” podcast.

“He wasn’t very obvious with his intentions, and we brought that up. I was like, ‘I didn’t even know you were interested in me.’ He just very casually tested the waters but didn’t try too hard. I wasn’t interested,” Thurston added.

READ NEXT: Who Wins ‘The Bachelorette’? [Spoilers]