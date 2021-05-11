Fans Call for Co-Ed ‘Bachelorette’ Season After Katie Posts Girl Kiss Pic

Katie Thurston has been very busy on Instagram. “The Bachelorette” star, 30, shared a snap of her getting some love from a female co-star weeks before her season of the ABC dating show is set to begin.

In the post shared on her social media page, Katie was pictured with her head thrown back while getting her neck nuzzled by Casandra Suarez, a fellow contestant on Matt James’ season of “The Bachelor.” Casandra was eliminated on the first night of the rose-filled reality show, but she clearly connected with Katie. In the pic, the two women are sitting under a “Girls Girls Girls” sign. Katie teased the passionate exchange with the caption, “Whatever floats your boat.”

‘Bachelorette’ Fans Reacted to Katie’s Girl Kiss Pic & Rallied For a ‘Co-Ed’ Season of the ABC Dating Show

Katie’s photo created a lot of buzz on Instagram. While some fans thought she was acting “thursty,” others wondered if she was dropping major hints that she didn’t pick a guy at her final rose ceremony in New Mexico. It didn’t help that Casandra Suarez posted a comment to the photo, writing, “So did Katie actually end up with me, yes or no? “

Several fans replied to say they hoped so. Others said it’s time for a new twist on “The Bachelorette” format.

“Co-Ed bachelorette season,” one fan wrote.

“Plot twist Katie leaves the bachelors for a woman,” another added.

“We’d love to see a queer bachelorette!” a third chimed in.

Another fan predicted that Katie’s season “didn’t go well” based on her recent social media posts.

“I feel like she doesn’t end up with anyone in the end. There’s so many signs. Unless I’m misreading them,” another fan wrote.

Some followers took issue with the photo, noting that it wasn’t “cool” to post if Katie isn’t bisexual, and labeling it “queer baiting.” Katie has not yet responded.

There have been no spoilers released about the ending to Katie’s season, but last month she did show off her ringless “engagement” finger in an Instagram story, Us Weekly noted. She also wrapped her season a full week early – which means she either found Mr. Right fast or ditched all the guys because none were what she was looking for in a partner.

Katie Also Posted Bikini Photos With Several Female Friends From ‘The Bachelor’ Franchise

Katie’s new photo with Casandra isn’t their only recent pic together. “The Bachelorette” star shared a series of bikini photos as she posed with Casandra and two other fellow Bachelor Nation stars. In the pic, Katie posed with Alana Milne, Sydney Johnson, and Casandra Suarez as they toasted with White Claws. She also tagged Bachelor Season 25 finalist Serena Pitt.

Casandra, who posed with her right arm around Katie, commented on the pic with, “Can you give me the girl on the right’s number?”

She also shared the snap to her Instagram story with the caption, “Life’s weird but thankful for whatever brought us together.”

On her own Instagram story, Katie also teased hanging out with fellow “Bachelor” alum Sarah Trott at a Sunday brunch in San Diego, where they sipped mimosas.

Katie also shared several more bikini photos and videos with her girlfriends, which she labeled a “Thurston trap.”

