Tommy the Cat: Meet the Love of Katie Thurston’s Life

Katie Thurston is head over heels in love. While her season of “The Bachelorette” is just kicking off, the 30-year-old bank marketing manager already has a forever soul mate with her cat, Tommy. Katie is so into her feline friend that it wouldn’t be a surprise if he makes more than one cameo on her season of the ABC dating show.

Here’s what you need to know about Katie’s beloved kitty, Tommy.

Katie’s Social Media Pages Are Filled With Photos & Videos Of Her Cat

Katie’s large black and white cat is a regular on her social media accounts, especially her Instagram and Tik Tok pages. She even dedicated “an appreciation post” for the fluffy feline on her Instagram account, set to the famous song “I Will Always Love You.”

Last summer, the future “Bachelorette” star shared a snap of Tommy when he was a kitten and she captioned it, “The only thing constant in my life is this old man Tommy. 12 years and counting.” She has described herself as “obsessed” with Tommy and even pegged herself as a “crazy cat lady.”

One of Katie’s ‘Bachelorette’ Suitors Dressed Up In a Cast Costume to Impress Her

The phrase “must love dogs” is a common requirement for people looking for a partner, but in Katie’s case it’s for sure “must love cats.” And one of her suitors totally used his knowledge of her cat obsession to score some points with her-–and get a premiere night kiss. Clever contestant Connor B. hopped out of the opening night limo wearing a cat costume, complete with furry gloves for his hands.

When she first saw the suitor dressed in the cat costume, Katie said, “I’m in love.” A later scene showed her engaged in a meow-themed makeout session with the savvy suitor. But unfortunately, the encounter may have been a “cat-astrophe,” as noted by producers in the promo. Katie was later shown telling “Bachelorette” co-host Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe that her smooch with the cat wasn’t all that.

“The cat kiss wasn’t great,” she admitted in a promo for the show.

Katie may be the first ”Bachelorette” star to get “cat nipped,” but she’s not the first to introduce her pet to fans. Viewers of the rose-filled reality franchise may recall that former “Bachelorette” Rachel Lindsay brought her dog, Copper, with her to film at the California-based mansion.

In addition, Clare Crawley’s two dogs, Honey and Elbie, were with her when she filmed in a “Bachelorette” bubble in Palm Springs last summer, and one of her suitors even turned up with a t-shirt bearing her precious pups’ faces.

“Perks of filming in one location!” Clare wrote at the time. “These two babies never left my side through all of the days in isolation when I was alone prior to filming. They give me happiness, peace, and unconditional love. What a gift it was when @chrisharrison and the producers from the @bacheloretteABC called letting me know that because we were glued to each other during quarantine, they were not going to let them leave my side during filming. It was the greatest gift ever.”

