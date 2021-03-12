Rumored New Bachelorette Weighs in on Chris Harrison’s Possible Return as Host

STOP! Spoilers on season 17 of The Bachelorette ahead.

Will Chris Harrison return as host for The Bachelorette? Katie Thurston, who Reality Steve reported will take over as franchise lead, has tweeted in support of those calling for Harrison to take more time.

I stand with other alumni who have expressed that learning & growth require time. I hope that Chris Harrison continues to take more time to step away while sincerely educating himself & dedicating himself to the work. We can all grow and do better with time, and I hope he does. — Katie Thurston (@Ventwithkatie) March 12, 2021

She wrote, “I stand with other alumni who have expressed that learning & growth require time. I hope that Chris Harrison continues to take more time to step away while sincerely educating himself & dedicating himself to the work. We can all grow and do better with time, and I hope he does.”

Harrison’s future with the dating franchise remains in question after announcing he was “stepping aside for a period of time.” Bachelor Nation’s longtime host faced backlash after admittedly “excusing historical racism” during an extra interview with Rachel Lindsay.

During the interview, when Lindsay asked about Rachael Kirkconnell’s involvement in an antebellum-themed party, Harrison called for her to receive “grace” while questioning if it was considered “not a good look” under a 2018 lens.

Thurston is expected to be announced as Bachelorette during Monday’s After the Final Rose special, which will be hosted by the author of Uncomfortable Conversations with a Black Man, Emmanuel Acho.

READ NEXT: Reality Steve Reveals A ‘Curveball’ in the Upcoming ‘Bachelorette’ Announcement