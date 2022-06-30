Former ‘Bachelorette’ Seeks ‘Closure With Ex After Surprising Split

A recent split left one star from “The Bachelorette” taking a step back and re-assessing life. In a handful of social media posts shared in the wake of the breakup announcement, Katie Thurston has provided some raw and honest thoughts about where she heads now and what she needs to do for herself.

On June 20, Thurston shared a short and somewhat cryptic note on her Instagram stories suggesting she and beau John Hersey had split. A matter of hours later, Hersey shared a lengthier statement on his Instagram stories confirming the breakup. The two had dated for about seven months, starting their relationship right as her engagement to her “Bachelorette” beau Blake Moynes ended. Thurston and Hersey have been spotted hanging out together in a group of friends since their romance ended, but she had made it clear in more recent social media posts she’s single and forging forward now.

Thurston Said the Split Was ‘Simple Yet Complicated’

In a now-expired Instagram story, shared by Us Weekly, Thurston noted her split with Hersey was “simple yet complicated.” She said they remained on good terms, and it was a matter of “finding a healthy balance of space in order for closure.” The former “Bachelorette” also suggested there was still plenty of love between the two, and that they wanted one another to be happy as they each head down “whatever path they want to take to find that.”

In a TikTok video shared around the same time, Thurston invited her fellow single followers to join her “Club.” She insisted she would not be the leader of this club, because “I don’t know what the h*** I’m doing,” but she wanted to connect with others experiencing heartbreak. “The Bachelorette” star noted she was working on figuring out “what this heartbreak is like on a public scale,” as well as on putting herself “out there.” Thurston wanted to take herself on a solo date, and she asked her followers to share their words of advice regarding breakups.

One fan commented that this TikTok “reminds me of Katie circa 2020. I love the raw combo of authenticity and vulnerability,” and Thurston noted she was “Working on getting back to that Katie pre show era.” In response to another comment, she insisted she was “going to try my hardest to avoid dates and dating apps this summer.” She also noted she felt it was time to “take care of my mental health on a professional level.”

She Enjoyed Her First Outing of ‘Dating Myself’

“The Bachelorette” shared a couple’s adventure book she had purchased but never used, and she utilized that to guide her on her first solo date. As she detailed in another TikTok video, the book’s prompt led to some solo time sitting on the beach, writing herself a love letter. She brought takeout, wine, and a journal with her, and stayed long enough to enjoy the sunset. Thurston shared a page that appeared to be from her journal that noted, “Sunsets are proof that endings can be beautiful,” and that seemed the perfect thought to represent her evening and personal journey at this point.

Thurston admitted something in another Instagram story that surprised some “Bachelor Nation” fans. Someone asked if she could do it all over again, would she agree to be “The Bachelorette.” She replied, “I wouldn’t do Bach, Bachelorette, or BIP.” That prompted some critical direct messages, apparently. Thurston followed up by saying, “Thankful for the positives that have come from it. But I refuse to subject my mental health to that kind of experience AGAIN.” She added, “Crossing that s*** off my bucket list and onto the next big adventure.”