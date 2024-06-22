‘Bachelorette’ Star Debuts New Romance: ‘He’s Making it to Hometowns’

A former lead from ABC’s “The Bachelorette” no longer feels the need to play coy about her latest romance. Season 17 “Bachelorette” Katie Thurston recently revealed she was happily dating someone.

Some people in Bachelor Nation felt certain they had uncovered the identity of Thurston’s new boyfriend. Ultimately, she didn’t leave people hanging for too long regarding the identity of her new man. Days after teasing him, “The Bachelorette” star “hard launched” the relationship via her Instagram page.

Here’s what you need to know:

Katie Thurston Is Dating Comedian Jeff Arcuri

On June 14, Thurston revealed her new beau for the first time on Instagram. “Safe to say he’s making it to hometowns next week,” the former reality television star quipped.

“The Bachelorette” star uploaded two photos. In the first, she sat on her new boyfriend’s lap and they kissed while she wrapped one arm around his shoulder.

The second slide of the Instagram post showed the results Thurston and her new man got after posing together in a photo booth. She tagged her beau in the first slide, and as some fans of “The Bachelorette” had suspected, she is dating comedian Jeff Arcuri.

On May 31, Bachelor Nation reacted to a tease Thurston posted about her new man in her Instagram stories. A thread popped up about it in “The Bachelor” subreddit, and fans were quickly convinced Arcuri was the man Thurston was dating.

The Redditor who initially posted a screenshot of Thurston’s Instagram story explained, “I think she’s dating comedian Jeff Arcuri. First pic is from her story, covering his face. Second pic is from Jeff’s Instagram, has the same jawline as the first pic.”

Thurston Received a Lot of Support From Bachelor Nation

Bachelor Nation went wild over Thurston’s relationship reveal.

Fellow former “Bachelorette” Tayshia Adams gushed, “Katieeee😍 i love thissss.♥️” Fans may remember that Adams co-hosted Thurston’s season alongside Kaitlyn Bristowe.

“The Bachelor” winner Rachael Kirkconnell commented, “so happy for you.”

Andi Dorfman added, “He looks good on your arm 😘 🔥❤️.”

Bristowe, Susie Evans, Jade Roper, and plenty of franchise fans added comments showing their support for the relationship launch, too.

“[Obviously] your Bachelorette fans (me 🙋🏻‍♀️) are supa happy for you! But who dis?! Love it,” one fan commented. Thurston replied, “my new funny man.”

Someone else quipped, “The way the Bachelor Reddit page sluethed (sic) him solely based on his chin 😂.”

Thurston replied, “y’all are the funniest group. If I go missing, I know Reddit will solve it before the cops.”

A different “Bachelorette” fan wrote, “THE WAY I SMILED WHEN I SAW THIS OMGGGGG!!!! I told my husband I watched this girl who’s awesome on the Bachelor and now she’s dating my fave comedian who we have tickets to go see in December!!! Omg😍😍.”

“Well deserved! Lucky guy, 💕” read someone else’s response.

“The Bachelorette” star’s hard launch prompted a lot of love within “The Bachelor” subreddit, too.

“I’m obsessed [with] these pics they’re so cute,” one Redditor wrote.

Another Redditor shared, “I love him, he is so hysterical. Not a couple I saw coming but happy for them!”

“Aww I love the caption! They look super cute together. I hope she’s found a good one. Based on comments I’ve read here it seems like he’s genuinely funny and a good guy,” someone else added.

“Honestly very cute, potentially great match for her,” concurred a different Reddit user.