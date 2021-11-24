Were Katie Thurston & John Hersey Together All Along? A Timeline

Katie Thurston has gone public with John Hersey, months after rumors that the two were a couple first started circulating. For those who may be unfamiliar, Hersey was a suitor on Thurston’s season of “The Bachelorette.” She sent him home week two, and continued dating the other guys, eventually picking late arrival Blake Moynes and saying “yes” to his proposal on the finale.

After Thurston’s season was filmed (but before it began airing), she shared a photo of herself at Duke’s La Jolla, the location that Hersey bartends at, which sent the internet into a frenzy. Many people were convinced that Thurston had spoiled her own season.

Over the next few weeks (after Hersey was eliminated), Thurston was spotted hanging around with Hersey, who she says became a “dear, dear friend” (via Instagram).

On November 23, 2021, just about one month since announcing her split from Moynes, Thurston went public with her new romance. She and Hersey have taken their friendship to the next level. However, given the timeline, some fans are wondering if the two started dating before Thurston and Moynes’ split — or if there’s something more to this than meets the eye.

Here’s what you need to know:

Thurston Was at Duke’s in May & Rumors About Her & Hersey Haven’t Stopped Since

Although Thurston eliminated Hersey very early on in her season, the two had an undeniable connection. The former reality star planned to move from Washington State to San Diego, California, after filming her season of the show, but she ended up moving further away from her fiance, which some people may find strange. Moynes, who lives in Canada, didn’t have plans to move in with Thurston, who moved to the same city as Hersey.

Over the next few weeks, Thurston wasn’t shy about sharing photos of her outings with Hersey, and even some of her other friends posted photos of him on social media.

And, thanks to the Instagram account Bachelordata, we have a pretty good idea of how things have played out for Thurston over the past couple of months. The premiere of Thurston’s season aired on June 7, 2021. About a month later, Thurston started apartment hunting in San Diego. After going public with Moynes, Thurston hung out with him and Hersey together on more than one occasion. Despite getting engaged to Moynes, she was still spending a great deal of time with Hersey over the past few months.

Moynes Unfollowed Thurston on Social Media & Fans Are Curious How Long Thurston and Hersey Have Been a Thing

Thurston deleted all the photos of her and Moynes from her Instagram account on November 22, 2021. The next day, she went public with her new relationship on Day 12 of her “12 Days of Messy,” dedicating Taylor Swift’s “Begin Again” to Hersey. Shortly thereafter, Moynes unfollowed Thurston on Instagram.

Some fans are now wondering how long Thurston and Hersey have actually been involved, whether it was just an emotional relationship or something more. It seems as though the two really spent the time getting to know each other as friends first, but eventually decided to take things to the next level when Thurston realized it would never work with Moynes. Or, perhaps, Hersey ended up being the reason that it didn’t work with Moynes. We may never actually know the truth, but there’s definitely a great deal of speculation surrounding the timeline.

“Woah, this is really not a good look……I’m not sure why people are acting perplexed as to why anyone would think so lol. like??? yikes….if I were Blake and had actually loved her at any point, I’d be fricken devastated. there is absolutely zero percent chance there wasn’t any emotional cheating going on,” one Redditor commented on a thread about Thurston’s new romance.

“I’m so confused… so she’s had feelings for John all along? While dating Blake? How f****** awkward. I feel bad for Blake,” wrote another.

“Soooo I had a theory weeks ago that they’ve been together secretly and I feel vindicated,” a third person commented.

“Feel bad for Blake. Just sucks to think what was happening when he wasn’t there, even if nothing was happening. Not surprised though, they both clearly had an interest in one another, and most good relationships start with being friends,” a fourth added.

READ NEXT: Did Katie Thurston Just Spoil Her Own Season of ‘The Bachelorette’?