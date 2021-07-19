‘Bachelorette’ Spoilers: Is This How Katie Thurston Really Ends Her Season?

Katie Thurston‘s season of “The Bachelorette” is nearing the end, with Hometown Dates taking place in a week, following by the Overnight Dates. Pretty soon, the watching world will know who Thurston chooses on the finale, and everyone will find out whether or not she ended up getting engaged.

Warning: “Bachelorette” Spoilers below.

Reality Steve took to Instagram on June 23, 2021, to officially spoil the ending, revealing that Thurston chooses Blake Moynes in the end, and confirming that the two are engaged. And while he has maintained that spoiler over the past several weeks, fans have started a discussion on Reddit about what they think might actually go down in the next few episodes.

The new fan theory suggests that Greg Grippo was actually Thurston’s top choice, but he ends up leaving because he can’t handle her dating other guys (which Reality Steve has also blogged about), so she ends up choosing Moynes by default. Some Redditors have even suggested that Thurston actually ends up choosing no one at all.

Fans Are Wondering if Thurston Was in Love With Grippo

If you’ve been watching the current season of “The Bachelorette,” you probably know that Grippo has been a frontrunner from day one. Not only did he receive Thurston’s First Impression rose, but he also got the first one-on-one date. He and Thurston undoubtedly had a connection from the beginning, and fans have watched that grow all season long.

Fans on Reddit couldn’t help but theorize about what really went down on Thurston’s final few days on the show, and many have suggested that she was actually in love with Grippo.

“Her season has definitely already finished filming so I’m guessing her cast really dwindles down quickly towards the end, which lines up with RS’ spoilers. We might have a situation where basically only Greg and Blake are left and Greg quits so she has to either pick Blake or leave single,” one Redditor wrote.

“I don’t think she’s with Blake tbh. I think she’s single her behavior is not giving engaged. If they’re still together I’m concerned for Blake,” another person wrote.

“I was never a Blake fan but I honestly believe he is genuinely interested in Katie so it makes me kinda sad that he’s just going to win by default. Even if you wanna say he was her F1 all along (I genuinely believe it was Greg), to get into that nasty of a breakup and then get engaged the next day to someone else seems really unfair to Blake. I know that’s the process and he signed up for it, but it’s so obvious how strong her feelings for Greg are that from Blake’s POV it must suck..,” another Redditor suggested.

Thurston Previously Admitted to Being Heartbroken on ‘The Bachelorette’

Interestingly, this may track. In her sit-down with Nick Viall for his “Viall Files” podcast, Thurston reveals that she had her heart broken on the show. Viall asked her if she’s ever had a broken heart. “Oh, a thousand times. Okay, that’s a little dramatic, but yeah, of course I’ve had my heart broken. On the season I had my heart broken! Spoiler alert,” she responds.

Viall presses her on the matter. “You woke up the next day… and for a half a second you feel okay, until you realize how f*cking sh*tty your existence is and your body swells up with anxiety… and you’re just like, ‘F*ck, my heart is broken,'” he says.

“Oh my God!” Thurston replies. “Am I wrong? If you’ve had your heart broken, you know exactly what I mean,” Nick adds. “I get it, that’s very intense and accurate — but yes,” Thurston said. “That happened?” Viall asked. “Yes,” Thurston said.

She never confirms who breaks her heart or what goes down, but it sounds like it could involve Grippo.

