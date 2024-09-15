Former ‘Bachelorette’ Engaged: ‘When You Know, You Know’

A former star from “The Bachelorette” revealed big personal news: she’s engaged! Katie Thurston tried to find love via reality television multiple times. That pathway wasn’t successful, and she found her Mr. Right away from the television cameras.

Katie Thurston Is Engaged to Jeff Arcuri

On September 15, Thurston shared the engagement news on Instagram. “When you know, you know,” she wrote in the caption.

The first photo in the post showed the couple on the beach, seemingly in Hawaii where they recently vacationed together. Thurston’s new fiance, comedian Jeff Arcuri was in a celebratory pose while Thurston was in focus in the foreground.

Thurston held out her hand to show off her engagement ring. The post contained a handful of other photos taken of the newly-engaged couple.

The last upload in the Instagram post was a video clip of Arcuri’s actual proposal.

The comments section of Thurston’s engagement post was flooded with notes from Bachelor Nation.

“The Bachelorette” star Jenn Tran gushed, “IM SO HAPPY FOR YOU. ❤️❤️❤️❤️”

Franchise alums Tayshia Adams, Andrew Spencer, Daisy Kent, and Jade Roper shared in Thurston’s excitement with celebratory comments. Kaitlyn Bristowe commented with a string of fire emojis.

Former “The Bachelor” winner Susie Evans left two comments. “So happy for you, 👏👏,” she wrote. A few minutes later she added, “The video. 😭😭😭😭”

Someone who seems to be Arcuri’s sister commented, “Yay Jeff!! I’m so lucky to be gaining another sister 🥹🩷 I love you guys!”

‘The Bachelorette’ Fans Had a Hunch Thurston & Arcuri Were Engaged

On June 14, Thurston revealed her romance with Arucri in an Instagram post. “Safe to say he’s making it to hometowns next week,” she quipped.

Some fans of “The Bachelorette” had already suspected Arcuri was Thurston’s new man based on teases she had provided. Many also speculated that the couple got engaged during their time in Hawaii.

In “The Bachelor” subreddit, fans dished on their hunch that Arcuri proposed to Thurston in Hawaii before the announcement.

“If it’s true … I’m happy for her. She deserves her happy ending,” one fan wrote.

“She seems to happy with him so I’m excited if true! You can just tell when someone is being loved the right way and I see it all over her,” another Reddit user shared.

After Thurston revealed the engagement, fans took to “The Bachelor” subreddit again to share their excitement.

“The way he looks at her is so sweet. Good for her for not getting tied up in bachelor nation honestly,” one Redditor wrote.

Someone else commented, “So happy for them! (Jeff better take good care of our girl!😠)”

“This feels like the most relaxed I’ve ever seen Katie look. In the best way. The ‘just being myself with a person who gets me’ way,” added another fan.

“Awwwww I love this!!! Katie is one of my favorite bachelorettes ever and absolutely no one can make me dislike her, ❤️” read someone else’s response.

Another Redditor shared, “I figured this announcement was coming! I saw Jeff in DC Friday night and he shared they got engaged in Hawaii and when he got down on one knee the first thing he said was ‘feel free to say no’ 😆 happy for them!”