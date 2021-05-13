Katie Thurston’s ‘Bachelorette’ Spoilers Revealed: Did She Get Engaged?

Spoilers for Katie Thurston’s season of “The Bachelorette” have been released ahead of the June 7 premiere. Reality Steve was able to get some confirmation about which guys make it to Hometowns — and whether or not Katie is engaged.

Warning: “Bachelorette” spoilers ahead.

On May 13, Reality Steve posted what he called “mini spoilers” for Katie’s season. Based on how things went for Matt James‘ season of the show, fans didn’t expect to get spoilers this far ahead of the premiere. Since these shows are being filmed all in one place, it has become more challenging for Steve to obtain and verify intel, but he managed to come through for fans who simply can’t wait to watch Katie’s journey to find love unfold on television next month.

As an overview of what’s to come, Steve revealed that this season of ‘The Bachelorette’ will be “very sex positive.” He added, “They’ve already started the season with a [tagline] ‘See what the buzz is all about,’ which is in reference to Katie bringing the vibrator night [one] of Matt’s season. We already know by the first promo, one of the guys (Cody) brings a blow up doll the first night.”

“I can also tell you there’s a group date this season where the guys have to show their “sex moves.” So yeah, any thought that this franchise was gonna move away from the sex themed dates, or numerous sexual innuendos we see season and season out, well, you can throw that idea out the window this season. There will be plenty of talk and dates that are sexual in nature. The sex thing is played up more so than normal this season from what I’m being told,” Steve explains.

Katie’s season wrapped up filming a couple of weeks ago. She has since returned to social media and has been posting regularly. Although she hasn’t given anything away, she does seem very happy.

Here’s what you need to know:

Steve Revealed 3 of Katie’s Top 4 Guys

Although specifics of Katie’s season weren’t revealed, Steve was able to share three of the four guys that make it to Hometowns.

The first, Greg Grippo, is the guy who gets Katie’s first impression rose on night one. Next is Blake Moynes, who you may recognize from Clare Crawley and Tayshia Adams’ season. Finally, John Hersay, a San Diego native who is training to be a pilot.

“As you know by now, Blake Moynes shows up rather early in the season, he of Clare/Tayshia’s season. Blake makes the final [four] along with Greg Grippo (the first impression rose recipient), and John Hersey. Those [three] I know. I’m not sure who the [fourth] guy is in the final [four] yet. I’ve heard names but nothing I’m confident about. Those three I am,” Steve’s blog reads.

Katie Is Engaged

Perhaps the biggest question every season is whether or not the lead ends up getting engaged at the end of the show. Well, Reality Steve has confirmed that Katie ended her season with a ring on her finger. However, he does not know for certain who the lucky guy is.

“Katie is engaged. However, I don’t know to who. I mean, we know 3 of the final four are Blake, John, and Greg, so they are obviously 3 of the 4 people it could be. I know you may ask, ‘How can you know she’s engaged but not know who to?’ Trust me, it’s possible. I’m just not gonna give up sources on that, so yeah, it’s possible to know one and not the other,” Steve wrote in his blog.

“Katie definitely got engaged at the end of this. And unless she breaks up before the finale, which I guess anything can happen, but she’s happy and engaged as we speak, so I’d expect that to last,” he added.

The last two stars of The Bachelorette did get engaged on the finale of the show — and both appear to be happy. Clare Crawley and Dale Moss have rekindled their romance after a short breakup. The two are vacationing in Hawaii as on May 13. Meanwhile, Tayshia and Zac Clark seem very much in love and are living their best lives in New York.

