Katie Thurston & This Frontrunner May Have a Major Fallout on ‘ATFR’ [Spoilers]

Katie Thurston has already taped the “After the Final Rose” special with her final three guys, and she posted a recent tweet that suggests that things got ugly on the show.

Warning: “Bachelorette” spoilers below.

Thurston appeared at the “ATFR” alongside her top three guys, Justin Glaze, Greg Grippo, and Blake Moynes. While her conversation with Glaze is not expected to make waves, but there’s one conversation that just about everyone is waiting for; the one that Thurston has with Grippo.

In his July 14, 2021, blog post, Reality Steve revealed that Grippo and Thurston get into a “blowout fight during the Overnight Dates. Things ultimately lead to Grippo being eliminated (it’s unclear if he leaves on his own accord or if Thurston sends him home), and Thurston being left with Moynes.

However, it seems that Thurston’s fight with Grippo won’t just end on the show.

Here’s what you need to know:

Thurston Teased That Things Go Down on ‘After the Final Rose’

On July 26, 2021, Madi Prewett from Peter Weber’s season of “The Bachelor” tweeted, “Never trust your tongue when your heart is wounded. Hush until you heal.”

Thurston replied to Prewett’s tweet with, “should have read this before [After the Final Rose],” and added the side eye emoji.

It didn’t take “Bachelorette” fans long to figure out that Thurston must have been teasing an exchange with Grippo.

“Man, sounds like Greg will get the wrath of this,” wrote one Twitter user.

“I’m sure she snapped at Greg,” a Redditor commented on a thread showing the tweets.

“Oh Katie. Don’t be mad in two weeks when the majority of the audience says you settled for Blake and you really wanted to pick Greg. I’ve never seen a lead who’s engaged basically imply she’s still not over her F2. Wild,” added another Reddit user.

“Man she’s regretting that fight with Greg, huh? Looking forward to see how the edit makes them both look bad but determine who looks the worst. And then see how it goes when they try to smooth it over at ATFR,” wrote a third.

A Fan Theory Suggests That Thurston Ends up Breaking up With Moynes & Going Back to Grippo

Fans who stan Thurston and Grippo have been toying with the idea that the two could actually wind up together. Although Reality Steve has confirmed that Thurston and Moynes got engaged on the finale of “The Bachelorette” and are still together post-show, some fans are wondering if Thurston actually broke things off with Moynes to get back with Grippo, a la Arie Luyendyk.

As previously reported by Heavy, some fans aren’t convinced that Thurston and Moynes are happily engaged post-show, and her tweet suggesting that she has a “wounded” heart could support that theory.

Moreover, Thurston did tell Nick Viall that she was left heartbroken on her season of the show during her sit-down with him for an episode of The Viall Files podcast. “On the season I had my heart broken! Spoiler alert,” Thurston told Viall. Could she be referring to Grippo? Yes. Could she be referring to Michael Allio? Yes.

Fans will have to wait and see how the next two weeks play out. The finale of “The Bachelorette” airs on Monday, August 9, 2021.

