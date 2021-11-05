Fans Are Convinced Katie Thurston Received Flowers From a Former ‘Bachelorette’ Suitor

On October 25, 2021, Katie Thurston and Blake Moynes announced their decision to end their engagement after six months together, and fans have been wondering if Thurston has already moved on. Over the past several months, Thurston has become really good friends with John Hersey, a guy that was on her season of “The Bachelorette” that she eliminated fairly early on.

Both Thurston and Hersey live in San Diego, and have arguably spent way more time together over the past six months that Thurston and Moynes, and that has convinced some fans that there’s more going on between them. Not to mention, Thurston and Hersey have been hanging out quite a bit in the aftermath of her recent split — and even went to Disneyland together the first week of November.

On November 4, 2021, Thurston took to her Instagram Stories to share a note that she received along with some flowers. Some fans are convinced that Thurston shared the note on purpose — and that the flowers were from Hersey.

Some Fans Think Thurston & Hersey Are Dating

It appears as though Thurston received flowers from someone who she is close to. “These are not romantic flowers. These are happy flowers. Because I do not want you to be… I want you to be happy,” the note read.

A Reddit thread with more than 150 comments has people analyzing and debating the note, many accusing Thurston of posting it on purpose (perhaps to get people talking — it worked), and others trying to figure out who sent it. Some fans even took a deep dive into the handwriting, wondering if it matched Hersey’s.

Given the fact that Thurston and Hersey dating rumors have been circulating for more than a week now (not counting the fans that think that the two have been dating for much longer), the guesses on who may have written the note/sent the flowers aren’t all that far-fetched.

“Despite my lack of overall investment in Katie as a lead/her entire season, I find this whole John situation so compelling, it’s like this sub is sleuthing in real time,” one Redditor commented.

“How long until the announcement that Katie and John are together?? They must be going public soon,” added another.

“Lol I don’t think we even need to see the intentionally hidden name to know…it’s John,” a third wrote.

Thurston’s Post Featured the Song ‘Sparks’ by Coldplay

Thurston chose to play the song “Sparks” by Coldplay to accompany her post about the flowers. “My heart is yours. It’s you that I hold on to. Yeah, that’s what I do. And I know, I was wrong. But I won’t let you down,” read the lyrics. “Yeah, I saw sparks,” the chorus goes.

It seems that Thurston’s song choice could suggest that the flowers were actually from Moynes — which is what other Redditors seem to think.

“I lean towards saying they’re from Blake. Given they’re broken up I feel like this is what he would need to imply,” wrote one Redditor.

“Katie is just too much. At least she keeps us entertained. Also, my vote is going to an ex-boyfriend or Blake,” added a second.

“I tbh wouldn’t be shocked if it’s Blake if that’s the case. I feel for them I always say that in these posts because they didn’t break up for a lack of love,” a third comment read.

