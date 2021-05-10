‘The Bachelorette’ News: Never-Before-Seen Footage of Katie Thurston’s Season Released

The latest “Bachelorette” news has arrived! ABC has released the very first official promo for Katie Thurston’s season of the show, which premieres on June 7, 2021.

ABC offered fans their very first look at Katie as “The Bachelorette,” officially, showing a few clips from the season. So far, the reaction to the video seems positive, with many fans writing they are “excited” in the comments section of the post.

The promo starts off with night one, as Katie gets to meet her guys for the first time. Katie then shares a moment with Tayshia Adams, who kicks things off by saying, “Let the journey begin.” It looks like Katie gets her fair share of unique entrances, with one guy arriving in a huge gift box, and another dressed up in a cat onesie.

Also in the promo are tears — from Katie and a few of the guys — a blow-up doll, and a sweet smooch. Before cutting out, there is a clip of Katie at a cocktail party in which she says to the guys, “if you are not here for the right reasons, there’s the door.”

Here’s what you need to know:

Katie Commented on the Promo & the Reactions Seem Positive

In the first 30 minutes that the promo was posted, it received more than 9,000 likes. Overall, the comments seem positive, which is a bit of a change from what we’ve seen thus far.

“Was honestly going to give up on this show after last season but I Stan for Katie! Can’t wait,” wrote one Instagram user.

“I love her confidence sooo much,” added another.

“I am so ready for this, especially these entrances,” wrote a third.

“Yesss, this looks amazing!! I’m counting down the days til June 7th!!” echoed a fourth social media user.

As previously reported by Heavy, fans have been slamming various aspects of the show after ABC released the first photos of Katie — and this season’s key art.

Either way, Katie seems jazzed for her season to air.

“Bring on the men,” Katie commented, adding the heart eyes emoji.

Katie Appeared in a Promo in Which She Revealed 3 Things People Should Know About Her

On May 9, ABC released another promo of Katie in which she revealed three things that fans should know about her. Dressed in a purple zip-up skirt and a white tank top, Katie revealed that she loves her cat, Tommy, her go-to drink is whiskey, and she’s “obsessed with sushi.”

To drive the point home, Katie commented, “My cat Tommy is my life,” adding the crying with laughter emoji and the cat emoji.

“Go Katie!!! I’m excited to see her being herself and hoping she finds love,” one comment read.

“So excited for her season!! Queen Katie,” read another, this one with the crown emoji tacked on the end.

“So excited to watch her season,” another Instagram user commented.

Katie wrapped filming “The Bachelorette” in April. Since then, she has been fairly active on social media. Fans have been showing their support for her — and her upcoming season — in the comments section of her Instagram posts.

