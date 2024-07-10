‘Bachelorette’ Gushes Over Finding a ‘Forever Kind of Love’

A lead from “The Bachelorette” may have finally found the right guy after several years of disappointment and heartbreak. Katie Thurston tried to find her forever Mr. Right via “The Bachelor” during Matt James’ season, then on “The Bachelorette” as a lead. She even tried to find love on the CW show “FBoy Island.”

After all those experiences, Thurston’s venture into comedy may have led her to what reality television could not provide: lasting love.

Here’s what you need to know:

Katie Thurston Thinks She’s Finally Found Lasting Love

After some teases, Thurston recently went public with her new man, fellow comedian Jeff Arcuri. In an Instagram post “The Bachelorette” star shared on June 14, she revealed Arcuri as her new beau and quipped, “Safe to say he’s making it to hometowns next week.”

On July 6, “The Bachelorette” star shared a little more about her relationship with Arcuri. In one of Thurston’s Instagram stories, she admitted she “Found me a forever kind of love and I’ll never take him for granted.”

In that Instagram story, Arcuri smiled as he sat on a boat, looking off in the distance. The couple spent the Fourth of July weekend in New York City, where Arcuri currently lives.

Both Arcuri and Thurston shared a few quick glimpses into their holiday weekend together via their Instagram pages. In one story, which was a reshare of something Arcuri posted, Thurston quipped, “We’re beyond the honeymoon stage and entering our weirdo era.”

Another Instagram story of Thurston’s showed the couple kissing, but the picture was the pair’s shadows. “The heat in NY is the only thing killing me. Otherwise, NYC has been a pleasant surprise,” the “Bachelorette” alum wrote.

Thurston & Comedian Jeff Arcuri Are Dating Long-Distance

For now, Thurston and Arcuri are dating long-distance. She recently moved from San Diego, California, to Los Angeles. “The Bachelorette” star is originally from Washington and settled in San Diego after her season.

As she told the Los Angeles Times in February 2023, Thurston is an aspiring comedian and has done a number of shows around the country.

As Arcuri’s profile on the Laugh Factory site notes, he is originally from Michigan. He moved to Chicago, Illinois in 2012, and his Facebook page indicates he is currently based in New York City.

According to Arcuri’s website, he travels frequently these days to perform at sold-out comedy shows throughout the United States and Canada. His site lists shows scheduled out through December 31, and all but a handful are already sold out.

Thurston first teased her relationship with Arcuri during the May 29 episode of the “Your Mom & Dad” podcast. “I’m seeing somebody,” she revealed.

“The Bachelorette” star didn’t reveal Arcuri’s name at that point, though. She did admit, however, she was “very confident” the relationship had the potential to last a while.

“I don’t know if there’s anything I hate about him,” Thurston admitted. “Everything’s still cute and quirky and adorable,” she added.

A couple of days later, she teased her new romance in an Instagram story. Although Thurston hid his identity, some people in “The Bachelor” subreddit figured out it was Arcuri.

While the romance is still relatively young, Thurston certainly seems smitten with Arcuri. Could this finally be “the one” for “The Bachelorette” star? She seems to think it might be.