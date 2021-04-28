Is Katie Thurston Engaged? Fans Dig In on Her new Instagram Caption

Katie Thurston has returned to Instagram after she finished filming her season of “The Bachelorette.” On April 28, 2021, the reality star shared her very first post since she left for filming. She’s been secluded in New Mexico with her guys for the past several weeks, but she is finally back home — and back on social media!

Katie’s post started with her saying that she slept on her couch, and that today was “absolutely” a “great day for a vaccine.” She proceeded to get dressed and brush her teeth, before saying, “look, I hate getting shots. But I’m not doing this for me. I do it for my mom, who is an essential worker. Or my sister, who is pregnant. Or my nieces and nephews who are still in school. I do it for my grandparents. My friends. My community. For you.”

Katie said all of these things while she filmed herself driving to a COVID-19 vaccination center. The camera continued to roll as she received the first dose of the vaccine. When it was over, she thanked the nurse who administered the shot.

“So do your part. Get the vaccine,” Katie said, as she got back into her car. “Let’s fight this together,” she concluded.

However, it wasn’t just the video itself that has fans talking; Katie’s caption is also causing some curiosity amongst “Bachelorette” fans.

Here’s what you need to know:

Katie Insinuated That She’s in a Relationship in Her Instagram Caption

Fans welcomed Katie back to Instagram, and some filled up the comments section of the post with their opinions about the COVID-19 vaccine. However, some fans were very quick to pick up on Katie’s caption, which seems to suggest that she is, indeed, in a relationship.

“Can’t start a healthy relationship without being healthy,” Katie captioned the photo, adding a red heart emoji. “Got my vaccine today,” she added.

A Reddit thread dedicated to Katie’s recent post was started shortly after her upload went live. Several Redditors have commented on that thread, specifically highlighting Katie’s caption. While it’s unclear if Katie is engaged or not, many believe that her caption reveals that she found someone on the show.

“So are we getting a Becca approach were the lead implies she choose someone? Via her caption. Anyways (sic) excited for her upcoming season,” one Redditor wrote.

“Do we think she ended up with someone??” asked another.

“Sounds like she did from her caption!” another user responded.

“I was feeling very indifferent about her upcoming season, but if this means she found someone I’m excited to see that. Would be much nicer than a season full of drama and no substance,” added a third.

A couple of “Bachelorette” stars have semi-spoiled their own seasons but sharing that they did get engaged on the finale. The two that come to mind are Rachel Lindsay and Kaitlyn Bristowe. Why the women didn’t share the name of the last guy standing, they did spoil the ending of the show with fans, letting everyone know that they were engaged before their seasons wrapped.

Katie’s Season of ‘The Bachelorette’ Reportedly ‘Wrapped Early’

Katie finished filming her season of “The Bachelorette” ahead of schedule, according to Us Weekly.

“Katie was in control and made sure the men she wanted were there and the men she wasn’t interested in, she sent packing. [Filming] went great and it wrapped a week ahead of schedule,” a source told the outlet.

So far, there haven’t been any official spoilers outside of who Katie gave her first impression rose to. It has been much more challenging for Reality Steve to spoil each season of “The Bachelor” and “The Bachelorette” as filming happens all in one secluded location due to the coronavirus pandemic.

For Matt James’ season, for example, Steve didn’t release any finale spoilers until the show had already started airing.

