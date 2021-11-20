Fans Attempt to Decode Katie Thurston’s Cryptic Post Asking Taylor Swift for Help

Katie Thurston has decided to have some fun with Taylor Swift’s newly released album by assigning a song to the guys on her season of “The Bachelorette.” Despite fans having mixed feelings on Thurston’s “12 Days of Messy,” the former reality star is determined to finish what she started.

On the very first day, Thurston dedicated “We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together” to her ex-fiance, Blake Moynes. From there, she gave Andrew Spencer “Run,” Aaron Clancy (and James Bonsall) got “Girl at Home,” Thomas Jacobs got “I Knew You Were Trouble,” Mikey Planeta got “Holy Ground,” Brendan Quinn got “The Last Time,” Michael Allio was given “Almost Do,” and Hunter Montgomery got “22.”

Thurston has four days left, leaving Greg Grippo, Connor Brennan, Justin Glaze, and Tre Cooper to round out her top 12. However, some fans think that Thurston will replace one of those guys with her pal John Hersey, who was eliminated from the show earlier on but ended up becoming one of Thurston’s best pals.

However, on November 19, 2021, Thurston posted a cryptic message on her Instagram Stories, which may change how this final four shakes out.

Here’s what you need to know:

Thurston Has Asked Taylor Swift for Help Amid ’12 Days of Messy’

In an unexpected turn, Thurston took to her Instagram Stories to ask Taylor Swift for some help. “Dear [Taylor Swift],” Thurston wrote, tagging the entertainer. “I’d like to find my old self again, but I’m still trying to find it. Can you help me deliver a message from Taylor to someone from my season? Message in a bottle is all I can do, standing here hoping it gets to you,” Thurston wrote.

She added three emoji to her post; praying hands, a red heart, and a rose, but didn’t say anything more. Thurston went to Twitter and shared a little more, though fans are still baffled.

“But can I get @taylorswift13 to help me with my last song?” she tweeted, adding the side eye emoji.

No one seems to know what Thurston is trying to accomplish with her “last song,” or who she might be trying to send a message to, but there are plenty of guesses from Greg Grippo to Michael Allio (even though he already had his day). One Twitter user pointed out that it could be Connor B. because he is a big Swift fan.

Redditors Think Thurston’s Message Is Either About Grippo or Hersey

As Thurston’s followers continue to try to decode her cryptic post, Redditors have been on the case, trying to pinpoint which guy Thurston wants help with. Could it be Grippo who self-eliminated from her season, ending their special relationship? Or maybe it’s Hersey, who some fans think Thurston is actually dating.

Here’s what some Redditors had to say.

“I mean she said on Twitter she wants Taylor to help her with her last song…so either it’s about John or Greg. I wouldn’t get both cause she wouldn’t need a message in a bottle for John, she could just go and talk to him and be open with him. It would make sense for Greg since they have no contact at all and don’t follow each other. So this would be a way he would still get her message (as if he will not see it either way). But can’t imagine her making such public effort and big talks about the importance of his song. Don’t think she would admit that it’s that important to her that he sees it… Well in the end, I think it’s just PR and not that deep lol,” one Redditor commented on a thread about Thurston’s odd request.

“She’s still in love with Greg. She only got with Blake because she was [publicly] rejected and humiliated by Greg. She accused him of being fake in the AFR because she was hurting and the internet’s Meryl Streep rumors let her feel vindicated. She now realizes that Greg might’ve truly loved her for her (the real Katie). The reason he was so angry was because she got caught up in being the Bachelorette when she should’ve known that it would be the two of them at the end,” added another.

“Maybe the letter is… Dear John (Katie’s version),” a third suggested.

“I think she wanna send a message to Greg. Her last day of the 12 song day is probably a song about Greg too. Saving it for the last,” a fourth commenter wrote.

