First Photos of Katie Thurston’s Hometown Dates With Greg, Blake & Justin Released

Katie Thurston’s three Hometown Dates will air on the Monday, August 2, 2021, episode of “The Bachelorette.” Ahead of the airing, ABC has released a first look by way of some photos taken from the dates, which you can see below.

Thurston is set to meet the families of her top three guys; Blake Moynes, Greg Grippo, and Justin Glaze on the next episode of the show. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, Thurston won’t be heading to each of the guys’ hometowns, as is tradition. Instead, some of the family members of each of her top three suitors will come to New Mexico to spend a day.

Generally, the lead of the given “Bachelor” franchise show takes four people to Hometowns. This season, since Michael Allio eliminated himself early, Thurston will only meet three families. This also suggests that no one will be eliminated on Monday night’s episode, and she will move on to the Overnight Dates with all three guys after meeting each of their respective families.

There are NO spoilers in this post.

Here’s what you need to know:

Greg Grippo

Grippo and Thurston hit it off on night one of this season. In fact, Grippo was the recipient on Thurston’s First Impression Rose and he was the first one of Thurston’s suitors to receive a second one-on-one date.

Grippo’s mother will undoubtedly have made the trip to meet her son’s new girlfriend. She may be joined by one or both of Grippo’s sisters and/or his brother. As previously reported by Heavy, Grippo’s father died in 2018.

Judging by the photos released by ABC, it looks like Thurston and Grippo have a pretty laid back, chill day with his family.

Blake Moynes

Moynes was a latecomer on Thurston’s season, joining the cast a few weeks in. He surprised Thurston, and left the decision about whether or not he could join the other guys in the house in her hands. Thurston seemed really excited to see Moynes show up, and she ultimately decided to let him stay. The two really hit it off on their first one-on-one date, and seem to be falling for each other slowly but surely each week.

Moynes’ mother, Emily, and his sister, Taylor, will likely be meeting Thurston during the Hometown Dates. According to The Sun, Moynes and his two siblings were raised by their mom. It doesn’t sound like he has a relationship with his dad, who left when he was young.

As you can see in the photo, Moynes attempts to bring some love for his home country of Canada to his Hometown Date!

Justin Glaze

Glaze has not really been a frontrunner throughout the season. In fact, many fans were shocked when Thurston chose to give a rose to Glaze and not to Andrew Spencer just before the Hometown Dates. Although he’s been in the background — and he’s more popular for his facial expressions than his relationship with Thurston — it’s hard to deny that the two have chemistry.

Glaze is very close to his parents, and he admires their 30-year marriage, according to The Sun. His dad, Mark, and his mom, Deborah, are likely going to meet Thurston on Monday night. He also has a brother named Alexander who could also make the trip to New Mexico.

