Katie Thurston ‘After the Final Rose’ Photo Leaked Online [Spoilers]

A photo from what appears to be the “After the Final Rose” special from Katie Thurston‘s season has been leaked online by a comedian named Gary Cannon.

Warning: “Bachelorette” spoilers below.

Cannon shared a photo of himself with hosts Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe and, of course, with the “Bachelorette” herself, Thurston on Twitter on July 24, 2021. In the photo, Thurston is wearing a white dress and it looks like there’s an engagement ring on her finger. The photo can be seen on Reddit here.

Fans suspect that Cannon will be contacted by production and asked to delete the photo as it provides a major spoiler for Thurston’s season, which has yet to finish airing; fans now know for sure that Thurston is engaged.

Reality Steve previously spoiled the show, reporting that Thurston got engaged to Blake Moynes on the finale, and confirming that the two were still together after filming wrapped. While it’s unclear exactly when Thurston’s “ATFR” was filmed, the ring on her finger suggests that she is indeed still engaged.

ABC Has Not Released any Information About the ‘After the Final Rose’ Special

ABC has not yet confirmed that “After the Final Rose” will air after “The Bachelorette” finale on August 9, though fans simply expected that it would air per usual.

On Matt James’ season of “The Bachelor,” ABC tapped Emmanuel Acho to host after Chris Harrison decided to step aside from his hosting duties. That marked the very first time in franchise history that “ATFR” was hosted by someone other than Harrison. ABC has not confirmed the hosts for this season’s “ATFR,” but, judging by Cannon’s photo share, Adams and Bristowe will lead the conversation for the evening.

“After the Final Rose” used to air live after the finale of “The Bachelor” or “The Bachelorette,” but the coronavirus pandemic has changed that for the time being. The show is thought to be pre-taped so that proper health and safety precautions can be put into place.

Fans Had a lot to Say About the Ladies’ ‘ATFR’ Dresses

Very much of Thurston’s season has involved fans criticizing the “Bachelorette’s” outfits. In fact, Heavy previously reported that fans were slamming Thurston’s looks from her season. It seems that the photo that was leaked from the ‘ATFR’ special is getting a similar response from fans.

“Why did they dress Katie like that and then make her stand next to Kaitlyn and Tayshia,” one Reddit user wrote.

“I know she is not a pageant girl. So I get not going too glamorous. But this is pushing it. Also does she not have any girlfriends who can [advise] her? I mean Katie is a beautiful woman and deserves to look like a queen on what is literally her engagement announcement,” added another.

“She has a [expletive] stylist for this sh*t. I don’t know what they’re doing. Even Tayshia’s dress looks like a Christmas bow.. and Kaitlyn’s, no thanks. Every single event outfit has been awful!” echoed a third.

