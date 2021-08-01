Katie Thurston’s Ex-Boyfriend Says He Misses Her ‘Like Crazy’ Ahead of ‘The Bachelorette’ Finale

As things are playing out behind-the-scenes, it seems as though Katie Thurston‘s life after “The Bachelorette” is getting more and more complicated.

As previously reported by Heavy, Thurston’s ex, Michael Allio, had made some naughty comments on her recent Instagram posts, which some fans believe is disrespectful because she is thought to be engaged to someone else. However, fans have also been curious about Thurston’s current relationship status, because Allio’s comments could mean that she is single.

Just after Allio’s comments were made, an Instagram user tagged him in a post in an Instagram Story — and Allio apparently responded. In the screenshot, Allio wrote that he “[misses Katie] like crazy,” which only caused more confusion amongst fans. You can see the comment on this Reddit thread.

Here’s what you need to know:

Fans Seem Split on Michael Allio’s Social Media Activity

Fans of “The Bachelorette” seemed to fall in love with Allio and his story; he’s a single dad of one son after his wife, Laura, died of breast cancer. Allio admitted that going on the show was an absolute leap of faith for him, and revealed that Thurston made him realize that he can love again after losing his wife.

And while just about everyone was hoping for the best possible outcome for Allio — and for his son, James — fans seem torn about how he’s going about his break-up from Thurston.

“I don’t get all the criticism. Who cares what he’s saying? Who is it harming? If he’s getting over a tough breakup, maybe he deserves a little compassion?” one Redditor commented on a thread dedicated to Allio’s recent Instagram activity.

“Dude this is so uncomfortable. I hope Katie is in on it somehow otherwise this is creepy af. I can’t deal. If he wants to be the Bachelor, he’s ruining his chances IMO. If he doesn’t, he could simply not accept the role. Either way his behavior is inappropriate,” another Reddit user added.

“He’s only ever been in love with one person, and they lasted 16 years. This is not only the first time he’s put himself out there since his wife died… it’s also his first relationship in 16 years, AND literally his first big breakup. I’m glad my first break up behavior wasn’t public because I may have said 1 or 2 cringy things,” wrote another, in Allio’s defense.

I got the ick for him from when he started campaigning for Bach on Instagram. Then when he used his son as an excuse to break up with Katie, who he just wasn’t that into… Also, he said on the show that he supports his in laws then came out with a very weird Instagram story about how he doesn’t support them, it’s mutual…….. I don’t want this man for Bach and I won’t watch if it’s him,” added a fourth.

Thurston Is Believed to Be Engaged Thanks to a Leaked Photo of Her Wearing a Ring

Although Reality Steve has confirmed that Thurston is engaged — and to whom — a photo from “After the Final Rose” was posted on Twitter by comedian Gary Cannon. The picture, which has since been deleted, showed Thurston on set alongside Cannon, Kaitlyn Bristowe, and Tayshia Adams, and she was very clearly wearing a ring on that finger.

While this has convinced most fans that Thurston is absolutely engaged, a lot can happen in a couple of weeks. “After the Final Rose” was pre-taped due to precautions taken for the health and safety of the cast and crew amid the coronavirus pandemic. It is believed that Thurston filmed with her final three guys, Justin Glaze, Greg Grippo, and Blake Moynes.

During the “Men Tell All” special, Allio admitted that he wasn’t over Thurston. Couple that with his social media activity, and fans are super curious about what is really going on. Is Thurston happily engaged? Is she single? Does she realize that Allio is the one? It seems we will have some sort of answers in the coming weeks.

READ NEXT: Michael Allio’s Sexually-Charged Comment Deleted From Katie Thurston’s Instagram Post