Has Katie Thurston Already Moved on With a Different ‘Bachelorette’ Suitor?

Katie Thurston and Blake Moynes have called it quits just a few months after getting engaged on “The Bachelorette.” The couple did not give many details about the decision to split, and fans have been speculating what went wrong all week. While many people weren’t shocked to hear the news, some have wondered who broke things off — and why.

There has been a lot of chatter about Katie’s relationship with John Hersey, a suitor on her season of “The Bachelorette” that became one of her great friends. John was sent home relatively early on, but he and Katie more than kept in touch.

The two have been spotted hanging out regularly, and while many fans believe that the two simply bonded as pals, others are questioning if there’s something more there — or if there could be.

Katie’s Recent Instagram Post Had Fans Wondering About Her Relationship With John

It seems that the rumor mill kicked into high gear after Katie shared a photo of John’s dog Dexter on her Instagram Stories after her split from Blake. “Dexter forcing me out of the house this morning,” Katie captioned a photo of John’s dog on a beach. Some fans seemed to think that the fact that Katie was with John’s dog in the morning suggests that she slept at his house — or vice versa — and that there may be more to that story.

“Im on this train!! The way he look at her in one of his tagged pics says everything,” wrote one Reddit user.

“She definitely spent more time with John then her actual fiancé,” another pointed out.

“Right when her and Blake posted their breakup I texted my friends ‘what if the plot twist is she ends up with john,'” wrote a third.

“Sooo….the John F1 theory was always correct?” a fourth Redditor commented.

“I’m confused about all of the people saying this is a reach. The wording seems pretty sus. Did John’s dog sleep over without John???” another person added.

“I’m sure the first thing most people thought when they saw this was ‘wait, did Katie stay over at John’s place?!?’ Bc why is [someone] else’s dog forcing her out of the house in the morning. Whose house lol?!?” a sixth comment reads. “If we just saw her at the beach with John and/or his dog it’d be nothing out of the ordinary. It’s the caption for me. It implies a lot…or is at least intended to raise questions and stir up speculation lol. She KNOWS we’re talking about John being the ‘real F1’ ffs, so either we’re gonna find out they’re a couple soon…or Katie’s an epic troll lol,” the Redditor added.

Meanwhile, other fans believe that Katie and John are nothing more than friends, and that she’s leaning on him during her breakup to cheer herself up, and whatnot.

Blake & Katie Announced Their Split on Instagram & Katie Has Been Consistently Hanging Out With John

Katie and Blake announced their split on social media on October 25, 2021, both sharing the same statement on the weekend that they were supposed to reunite after being apart for a month.

“It is with mutual love and respect that we have decided to go our separate ways. We are so grateful for the moments we shared together and the entire journey that has unfolded this year, but we ultimately have concluded that we are not compatible as life partners, and it is the most caring choice for both of us to move forward independently,” the statement posted on Instagram read.

“We ask for kindness and privacy as we both navigate this transition. Both of us will forever want the best for one another and ask you to please support us in our decision,” the couple added.

While Blake spent the last month in Africa working, Katie kept herself busy by hanging out with friends — including John. The two do seem to get along extremely well, but it seems as though they are just friends at the present time.

