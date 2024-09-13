‘Bachelorette’ Star Moving on After Failed TV Romances

A former lead from “The Bachelorette” revealed big news via social media that thrilled her fans. Katie Thurston tried to find love via reality television multiple times, but she never found the right guy. Now, however, she thinks she has.

Thurston and comedian Jeff Arcuri started dating in early 2024 and went “Instagram official” in June. The couple has been navigating a long-distance romance since they started dating, but that’s soon going to change.

Katie Thurston Is Moving to New York Where Jeff Arcuri Lives

On September 9, Thurston took to her Instagram Stories to reveal big news. “I didn’t realize until today when I was texting my girlfriends, I have not even told them, officially, and I’m telling you guys now,” Thurston began.

She hesitated for a moment and shared a big grin before continuing. “I am actually moving to New York,” she shared.

Thurston went on to note she doesn’t know much about New York, or many people there. However, she’s excited to make the move.

Arcuri is based in New York, while Thurston has been living in Los Angeles, California for the past few months. As the Seattle Times shared, before moving to Los Angeles, Thurston lived in San Diego. She grew up in Washington.

After sharing her news, one fan asked, “Didn’t you just move to LA?! Or am I insane and this year flew by?” Thurston explained, “lol yes in [February]. So a tad premature on the announcement.”

She continued, “But moving across [the] country means planning ahead. And yes, it’ll be with Jeff.”

Thurston played a bit of the Lauv song “I Like Me Better” as she shared the answer to that question, which was fitting.

The lyrics from the song she included were, “To be young and in love in New York City, to not know who I am but still know that I’m good long as you’re here with me.”

‘The Bachelorette’ Fans Shared Their Excitement Over Thurston’s Announcement

“The Bachelorette” fans have been excited for Thurston and Arcuri. Some have even speculated the couple recently got engaged while vacationing together in Hawaii.

Quite a few franchise fans shared their thoughts in “The Bachelor” subreddit after seeing Thurston’s announcement.

One Redditor suggested, “NYC is a perfect fit for her!”

Another added, “Hope Katie and Jeff live their best lives together!!!”

Someone else noted, “That caption makes me think the speculation that she’s engaged is probably true. Happy for her!!!”

A few people noted concerns that Thurston is moving too quickly in this relationship.

“For her sake, I hope this is a ‘when you know, you know’ situation because they seem to be moving very fast,” wrote one Reddit user.

“Yeah I feel like after doing [Bachelorette] and Fboy Island, Katie probably has a better idea of what she wants and doesn’t want than most people too,” countered another commenter.

Bachelor Nation first met Thurston in 2021 when she was a contestant on Matt James’ season of “The Bachelor,” noted Distractify. After that, she starred as “The Bachelorette” and left engaged to Blake Moynes.

The engagement to Moynes ended a few months later, and she then dated John Hersey, who had also been a contestant during her season of “The Bachelorette.”

After that relationship ended, Thurston did season 3 of “FBoy Island.” She thought she found love with Vince Xu, but the two split before the finale of their season aired.

Arcuri is the first relationship she’s gone public with since her reality television dating show days.

“I feel like NYC is a good fit for her personality. I mean that as a compliment,” shared a fan.

“YES SAME. she’s so quirky and fun whereas LA is more basic,” another fan agreed.