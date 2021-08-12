Never-Before-Seen Photos of Katie Thurston & Blake Moynes Released

Katie Thurston and Blake Moynes are engaged and have started to live their lives in public after the finale of “The Bachelorette” aired on Monday, August 9, 2021.

Following their on-screen engagement, ABC released a few never-before-seen photos of the couple that were taken throughout their last few days in New Mexico. Before their engagement, Thurston and Moynes enjoyed a one-on-one date, an overnight date, and Moynes met Thurston’s family.

Thurston and Moynes have been active on social media since taking their relationship public. However, the photos supplied by ABC give a behind-the-scenes look at some of the fondest memories that the couple made while filming.

Here’s what you need to know:

Thurston & Moynes’ Final One-on-One Date

Fans got to see a playful side of Thurston and Moynes as they tossed paint-filled water balloons at one another during the final date. It was a nice change for Thurston, who had a fight with Greg Grippo earlier in the week.

Thurston and Moynes seemed to enjoy their time together, as they got to know one another better, and fell more in love.

Thurston wore a pair of overalls, a white sports bra, and a pair of white sneakers for the date, while Moynes wore white pants, white sneakers, and a T-shirt. Both wore safety goggles as they tossed balloons at each other.

Moynes joined Thurston’s season a few weeks in. While he wasn’t sure that Thurston was going to give him a shot, she did.

“It was when she got announced when I was like, started pulling the trigger in my head, and I’m like, what if I just f*cking meet her? I’ll just go and f*cking meet her and just see what happens. Like, I think we’re very alike. What if there is a crazy romance there on top of how well we get along… this could be something crazy. And so that’s what I was basing it off of. And I pulled the trigger, and things spiraled out of control,” Moynes said on the Click Bait with Bachelor Nation podcast.

Moynes Proposed to Thurston on the Finale

Thurston and Moynes’ proposal took place in the middle of a dessert in New Mexico. Thurston had already sent Justin Glaze home, which Moynes knew, but Thurston didn’t know if Moynes was going to propose.

Prior to the proposal, Thurston told Moynes that she was in love with him.

“It’s been a long time since being in love, and it just feels good,” Moynes told Thurston after the Fantasy Suite date. Thurston called the night “truly perfect,” and she said that she realized that she “just wanted him.”

“For me, saying I love you to Blake is a huge deal… I was saving it for the one. The fact that I feel that [for] Blake, and I’ve given [my all] to him… my heart officially belongs to Blake,” Thurston told co-host Kaitlyn Bristowe after her overnight date with Moynes.

