‘Bachelorette’ Fans React to Katie Thurston’s Key Art

The Bachelorette fans are weighing in on the key art for Katie Thurston’s season. ABC released the first official poster for the 17th season of the ABC dating show, which features Katie wearing a bright purple skirt and holding the franchise’s signature red rose as she looks over her shoulder at the camera. The poster features the tagline, “See what all the buzz is about.”

The tagline is a humorous reference to Katie’s first moment with last season’s “Bachelor” star, Matt James, when she met him during the limo meet and greet on the premiere of his season. Fans may recall that Katie introduced herself with a large purple vibrator in hand—and yes her entrance caused major buzz.

‘Bachelorette’ Fans Reacted to Katie’s New Poster, With Many Saying It Looked Photoshopped

It’s no surprise that Katie’s new poster created a lot of buzz. After ABC posted the key art on the official “Bachelorette” Instagram page, viewers reacted to the shot. Many fans thought the pic looked “horribly Photoshopped” and called out the show’s art department.

“Her face is way too airbrushed and it looks weird,” one viewer wrote. “ She doesn’t look real and she kind of doesn’t look like herself. Things like this lend to unrealistic standards of beauty that no one (including the subject of the photo) can really look like. The marketing team needs to do better here.”

“Um, can we talk about why you Photoshopped her to the point where she’s almost unrecognizable?!?” another fan asked.

Others thought the photo looked like it was a cheap glam shot taken at the mall, and even more commenters felt the pic looked cartoonish.

“Why does this poster look animated lol?” one fan asked.

“WHAT IS THIS EDIT SHE LOOKS LIKE A CARTOON,” one viewer wrote.

“Is this a painting? The editing on this is so weird,” another chimed in.

Others used the space to slam the franchise and the fact that longtime host Chris Harrison will not appear on Katie’s season in the aftermath of controversial comments he made about racism during Matt James’ season.

“Sadly there’s no buzz. There’s no budget. There’s no Chris,” one viewer wrote.

Viewers Also Slammed Katie Thurston’s First ‘Bachelorette’ Promo

Last week, ABC released the first promo for Katie’s season of “The Bachelorette,” which was recently filmed in a bubble at a resort in New Mexico. In the clip, the bank marketing manager wore a purple, prom-like gown, a white cocktail dress, and a “Be a Katie” t-shirt as rose petals fell to her feet.

Some viewers thought the promo for Katie’s season looked more like an ad for a Disney Channel movie than a primetime dating show, with others questioning if the long-running ABC reality show lost a chunk of its production budget. “The Bachelorette” will air back-to-back seasons with Katie and then Michelle Young, and some fans think the two leading ladies had to “split” a production budget.

Katie Thurston’s season of “The Bachelorette” premieres June 7 on ABC.

READ NEXT: Did Chris Harrison & Lauren Zima Have a Secret Wedding?