Former ‘Bachelorette’ Fires Back at Fan Who Wonders if She’s Pregnant

A former “The Bachelorette” star recently had fantastic news to share with fans. However, the reality television star clapped back when someone took the celebratory moment a bit too far. Katie Thurston just announced her engagement to comedian Jeff Arcuri and she’s clearly over the moon excited.

Amid the excitement, a social media follower asked if a pregnancy announcement might come soon. Thurston made her feelings about the question quite clear.

Katie Thurston Provided a Stern Response

On September 20, Thurston gave fans an opportunity to ask her questions via her Instagram Stories. Several were related to her wedding plans with Arcuri.

One follower, however, asked, “What are the chances that there will be a birth announcement in a few months???” The person who posted the question added several celebratory emojis to their question and seemed to be genuinely excited about the possibility.

Thurston, however, was not having it. She posted the question and replied, “Zero.”

She continued, “This question is so inappropriate. For anyone. At any stage of life/relationship/age etc.”

Thurston’s Response Received Both Support & Criticism

Thurston’s response to the pregnancy question was shared in “The Bachelor” subreddit and received significant attention. Over 200 Reddit users commented on the thread, and the responses were somewhat mixed.

“I think this question is tremendously inappropriate… except to people who have chosen to sell themselves online for money. Too many influencers and celebrities want the money and fame but don’t want to pay the piper,” one critic replied.

“Some people think that if you’re famous, you don’t have a right to privacy in any shape or form. They’re wrong, but good luck trying to convince them of that,” replied another Reddit user.

“Good for her. I hated that question…Like Katie said, it doesn’t matter if someone is married, engaged, single, whatever. It’s an extremely personal question and if they want to share it with you they will. Otherwise keep your nosey [expletive] questions to yourself,” wrote someone else.

“Had this asked to me as I was going through a miscarriage. You never know what someone is going through,” added another supporter.

‘The Bachelorette’ Fans Generally Seemed Mostly Supportive of Thurston & Her Response

“Why are people unable to resist asking this question?? Why?? And ESPECIALLY to someone who has very recently survived [sexual assault]…we have no idea what she could be going through that she hasn’t shared,” someone else commented.

A separate comment read, “Thank you Katie for speaking out! This question is highly inappropriate and I’m tired of women always needing to be graceful about answering it, [expletive] that!”

“No doubt an inappropriate question & speculation. I saw Jeff in DC and he did a whole section on wanting to be a dad, pregnancy, and the general weirdness about people asking and/or sharing about trying to conceive,” wrote a different Reddit user.

A critic commented, “She’s such a not nice person. God, I can’t stand her.” That response received over 150 downvotes from Reddit users who thought it was over the top.

One person responded, “I think her response is pretty appropriate given that this person is suggesting her fiance proposed to her because they accidentally got pregnant, but go off.”

“I support her being less than nice in this situation where someone’s asking an invasive af question,” added another supporter.