The Bachelorette 2021 Premiere Photos: First Look at Katie Thurston’s Dress

The first photos of Katie Thurston from night one of “The Bachelorette” have been released by ABC. Katie’s journey to find love will officially begin on June 7, 2021, when the premiere episode of her season airs.

To begin the official countdown, ABC released a couple of new photos of Katie, both of which were taken in front of the resort where Katie filmed her season — and, hopefully, found love. In the snaps, Katie wore a long, coral-hued dress that appeared to have a lace overlay. Page Six called the frock a “plunging lace sheath with sparkling embellishments” and added that Katie “paired with chandelier earrings.”

Katie, who showed up on Matt James‘ season of “The Bachelor” with a vibrator on night one, previously expressed her excitement over this opportunity.

“I’m ready to find love, and not just, like, the temporary kind. I’m talking forever, my husband, and I’m in a place in my life where I feel like I’m the best version of me,” Thurston told “Good Morning America” back in March. “Honestly, I’ve seen it work before, why can’t it work for me,” she added.

Here’s what you need to know:

ABC Praised Katie for ‘Standing up Against Bullying’ on Matt’s Season

Along with the new photos, ABC praised Katie for “standing up against and negativity” in the network’s description of her season of the show.

“After appearing in the landmark 25th season of ‘The Bachelor,’ Katie Thurston repeatedly stood up against bullying and negativity; and women all over America applauded her. The 30-year-old Washington native became an instant fan favorite for her memorable arrival on night one where she introduced herself to Matt, light-up vibrator in tow. Unapologetically herself, Katie is adventurous, daring and ready to step into the spotlight for her own love story,” the description on ABC’s press site reads.

Katie appears to be excited for her season of “The Bachelorette” to air as she took to Instagram to post her own countdown on May 7.

“You know what is in exactly one month?” Katie asked her 571,000 Instagram followers, adding the side eye emoji and the red rose emoji. She then asked her fans what their drink of choice is while watching the show. Fellow “Bachelorette” stars Kaitlyn Bristowe and DeAnna Stagliano, nee Pappas, both chimed in.

“Spade and Sparrows, duh,” Kaitlyn commented, all in caps.

“Yassssssss! A crisp Chardonnay duhhhhh,” DeAnna wrote.

Spoilers for Katie’s Season Have Been Sparse

Whether or not Katie found love while taping “The Bachelorette” remains to be seen. Due to the fact that Katie’s season was all taped in one location, it’s been more challenging for spoilers to come out.

Something similar happened ahead of Matt’s season. “There will be no weekly spoilers. Sorry,” Reality Steve wrote on his blog back in January. “Don’t have access to them this season. Things are changing, but without going into detail, just know unfortunately they aren’t available to me this season,” he explained.

Reality Steve has not spoken out about Katie’s season yet, and will not reveal any spoilers until he feels as though they are 100 percent correct.

So far, the only spoiler that has come out is about the guy who caught Katie’s eye on night one. You can read more about that below.

