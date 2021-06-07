All the Details on Katie Thurston’s Premiere Night Dress

Katie Thurston made a stunning debut as “The Bachelorette.” On the premiere of the rose-filled reality show, the 30-year-old bank marketing manager met her suitors – one of which could be her future husband – while wearing a gorgeous coral-orange embellished gown.

The lace sheath gown that Katie wore while greeting her guys as they came out of their limos was designed by franchise favorite Randi Rahm, according to the fashion site Shop Your TV. The bold dress was paired with strappy gold Marion Parke “Lillian” sandals, which retail for $595 at high-end department stores such as Bloomingdales and Neiman Marcus. Katie also wore sparkly chandelier earrings for her big night.

Rahm shared an Instagram photo of Katie’s opening night look as the star posed alongside her fairy godmother co-hosts Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe. The New York City-based haute couture designer captioned the pic with, “We love seeing beautiful strong women come together! Katie looks stunning in Randi Rahm on her first episode of @bacheloretteabc! We can’t wait to watch her journey!”

Katie’s ‘Bachelorette’ Promos Featured Another Design by Randi Rahm

The premiere night gown was not the first time fans saw Katie in a Randi Rahm design. The reality star’s early “Bachelorette” promo featured her wearing a lavender purple bustier gown that was also created by the NYC fashion designer. The flowy, prom-like gown is from the designer’s Spring 2020 collection, according to StarStyle, and it definitely complements Katie’s playful personality.

In the same promo, “The Bachelorette” star showed off a more casual style as she rocked a purple leather skirt and a white T-shirt that read, “Be a Katie.”

Randi Rahm Has Long Been a Designer for ‘The Bachelorette’

Fans of “The Bachelorette” recall that Rahm has long been a franchise favorite. She has been a main designer for the rose-filled reality show for years and has styled past leading ladies Rachel Lindsay, Hannah Brown, and more. In an interview with The Knot, the bridal designer said the opening night dress decisions involve a long process with ‘The Bachelorette,” the show’s stylist, and a long list of dressmakers.

“Right before The Bachelorette happens, they call in dresses,” Rahm said. “Well, people actually throw dresses at the stylist… They have thousands and thousands of dresses. Then they weed it down to a couple hundred dresses The Bachelorette goes through which ones she wants to try on or what she likes. It’s an elimination process.

Rahm’s designs stood out to Rachel Lindsay when she was announced as the incoming “Bachelorette” in 2017, so the show’s costume guru, Cary Fetman, reached out to her to design Lindsay’s premiere night gown.

Lindsay kicked off her “Bachelorette” run wearing a stunning white column gown embellished with beads and Swarovski-stitched crystals. The gown took nearly 150 hours for Rahm and her team to craft, and several other dresses were created for Lindsay’s rose ceremonies.

“It’s so exciting for me…” Rahm said of her collaborations for the ABC dating franchise. “To be picked this way is such an honor. It’s such a beloved show.”

