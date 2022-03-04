‘Bachelorette’ Katie Thurston Raves About Rival Dating Show

Is Katie Thurston “cheating” on “The Bachelor?” The “Bachelorette” season 17 star has professed her love for a rival dating show, and she’s shading the ABC franchise in the process—or so it seems.

Thurston found love on her season of “The Bachelorette,” but it wasn’t lasting with her final pick, Blake Moynes. After ending her engagement to Moynes in October 2021, Thurston began dating John Hersey, one of her earlier castoffs, so “The Bachelorette” formula worked for her in a roundabout way. Still, Thurston gave mad praise to a Netflix dating show for getting it right the first time without drummed-up drama.

Katie Thurston Praised ‘Love is Blind’s’ Straightforward Approach to Dating

With Clayton Echard’s season of “The Bachelor” currently airing on ABC, Thurston has been doing double time watching the Netflix dating show “Love is Blind.”

The series, which just ended its second season, is a “social experiment where single men and women look for love and get engaged, all before meeting in person,” per Netflix’s show description. The couples communicate while in “dating pods” but they never come face to face until the end of the cycle. Two couples ended up engaged on the “Love is Blind” season finale after meeting for the first time.

According to People, Thurston posted a comment to a post on the “Love is Blind” Instagram page to express how much she loves the series.

“I’m obsessed with this show,” she wrote, adding, “Genuine connections without the distractions of made-up drama and field games.”

While Thurston didn’t say she was comparing “Love is Blind” to “The Bachelor” franchise, it did seem that she was throwing a bit of shade at the long-running rose-filled reality franchise that she participated in as both a contestant and a lead.

Katie Previously Hinted That Producers Manipulate Fans of The Bachelor’ Franchise

This is not the first time Thurston has seemingly shaded the franchise that led her to Hersey. In early February 2022, Us Weekly reported that the 30-year-old marketing manager posted a reply to a “Bachelor” fan’s TikTok video that addressed speculation that a promo for Echard’s season was edited to make his ending look different than it actually is.

After the TikTok user wrote, “’The Bachelor’ is manipulating you,” Thurston sarcastically commented, “Manipulation? Noooo. This is ‘reality’ TV.”

Thurston’s season was actually under fire for some of its manipulative editing. According to Refinery 29, viewers noticed that video editors appeared to piece together parts of different clips to make it look like a contestant said something they didn’t actually say. Thurston’s original “winner,” Moynes, was a blatant victim of the practice, when his declaration that he was “in love” with Thurston was made to seem like he was saying he wasn’t in love with her, the outlet noted.

For Echard’s season, he was seen in a promo telling two women that he was “intimate” with both of them. But between the dress colors, voice-overs, and tear-filled scenes, it’s hard to tell if he’s really saying it the two women pictured in the first part of the clip or to someone else.

