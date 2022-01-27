Katie Thurston is Unrecognizable With New Haircut: PHOTO

Katie Thurston revealed a surprising new look.

On January 26, “The Bachelorette” season 17 star debuted a new, shorter hairdo in a post in a photo shared to her Instagram page — and she looked like a different person.

Earlier in the day, Thurston teased her plan on her Instagram stories as she addressed fans with her extension-free brown hair pulled into a bun. “Today is the day that I get my haircut,” the 31-year-old ABC star said.

Thurston noted that her hair extensions always looked “so natural” and many fans didn’t even know she had them. “I’m going to take a break from extensions,” she said. “I’ve had them for the past year and I’m just ready to have some short hair, so we’ll see how this goes.”

She also tagged her stylist at the Style Lounge in San Diego.

Katie Thurston Debuted a Chin-Length Bob Haircut

Thurston later shared a photo of the finished product, a side-swept bob hairstyle, on her Instagram page.

“A quick car selfie after this amazing cut by @jules_baker_,” she captioned a car selfie. “While I loved having a natural long look created by @colorbally, I knew I was ready for something new in 2022. Such a talented team at @stylelounged.”

It’s no surprise that fans and celebrity friends had a big reaction to Thurston’s fresh cut, including several fellow “Bachelorette” stars.

“Chic AF,” commented fellow “Bachelorette” star Kaitlyn Bristowe.

“Looks so good!” added DeAnna Pappas Stagliano.

“Love it!” chimed in “Bachelorette” season 8 star Emily Maynard.

Thurston’s Bachelor Nation boyfriend, John Hersey, also commented to say he loves his girlfriend’s shorter hair. Other followers said Thurston’s look has inspired them to go for a short cut as well.

Katie Thurston Was Criticized For Her Hair & Fashion on ‘The Bachelorette’

Skinny jeans and side part. Come for me Gen Z. #TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/QubCrFomdB — Katie Thurston (@katiethurston) July 20, 2021

Thurston took a lot of criticism when she was ABC’s leading lady on “The Bachelorette.” Social media commenters regularly slammed her long hair, side part, and casual fashion choices.

In June 2021, Thurston vowed to block anyone on social media who messaged her about how she parts her hair or what she wears. “I’m creating a new rule for myself,” Thurston wrote on Instagram Stories at the time, per Us Weekly. “Anyone who wants to message me about my part, or my fashion or lack thereof, I’m just gonna block you.”

She added that she’s “just your basic f***ing girl who somehow became a Bachelorette.”

“I’ve said it before, and I’m gonna say it again: It’s not about the wrapping paper, it’s the gift inside,” Thurston wrote. “And that’s what I am — a f***ing gift.”

At the time, she also showed her followers the types of messages she was receiving from haters. According to E! News, Thurston shared a screenshot of a comment she received that said, “Hey love u girlie ur gorgeous but the side part [cringe emoji].” The “Bachelorette” simply replied with, “Thank you for your feedback.”

With her long extensions in, Thurston experimented with a middle part for a while. But fast forward six months, and fans are loving Thurston’s look — side part and all.

When one fan wrote, “J just love that the side part is coming back!,” Thurston replied on Instagram, “Honestly, I missed it.”

READ NEXT: Tayshia Adams Wants a Real Housewives Star to Be The Bachelorette