Katie Thurston Just Posted About Blake Moynes & Fans Aren’t Happy About it

Katie Thurston is being slammed by fans after she decided to call out her ex-boyfriends from “The Bachelorette” by assigning each of them a song from Taylor Swift’s new “Red” album.

Thurston decided to do “12 days of messy,” where she shares a song that represents one of the guys that she dated on her season of the show — and fans aren’t impressed with her idea. In fact, many have called her immature, and said that she shouldn’t be calling out her exes.

On day one, Thurston’s ex-fiance was up. She chose “We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together” for Blake Moynes. Thurston has since done Andrew Spencer and Aaron Clancy (plus his sidekick James Bonsall. And while this seems to be all in good fun, Thurston didn’t tag Moynes in her Instagram Stories like she’s tagged the other guys.

It seems Thurston kicked things off by giving herself the song “Begin Again.” “Took a deep breath in the mirror. He didn’t like it when I wore high heels, but I do. Turn the lock and put my headphones on. He always said he didn’t get this song, but I do,” the lyrics begin. It may be the chorus, however, that Thurston relates most to these days.

“I’ve been spending the last eight months. Thinking all love ever does is break and burn and end. But on a Wednesday in a café, I watched it begin again,” Swift sings.

Here’s what you need to know:

Some Fans Think Thurston’s ’12 Days of Messy’ Is ‘Immature’

Just after Thurston shared her post dedicated to Moynes, someone started a Reddit thread to discuss it.

“Why is she acting like a 7th grader yikes,” one Redditor commented.

“How old is she? This behavior is giving me second hand embarrassment,” added another.

“Her ego’s so out of control. I know it’s half a joke but she legitimately does have an ego issue lol,” a third person wrote.

“Can’t believe that Blake is the matured one amongst them both! She wanted privacy during her breakup but keeps posting shady stories on insta and Blake keeps on posting about charities and how to help some animal every day. Wow,” a fourth comment read.

“Honestly – what kind of grown ass person does this to stay relevant. Find a hobby,” added a fifth.

Thurston Previously Responded to the Negative Comments

Thurston took to her Instagram Stories to let people know that she’s doing this because she thinks it’s all in good fun — and she doesn’t care if other people think it’s silly or stupid.

Thurston split from Moynes after six months of being together. The two decided to break off their engagement after Moynes returned to Canada following a month in Africa.

“It is with mutual love and respect that we have decided to go our separate ways. We are so grateful for the moments we shared together and the entire journey that has unfolded this year, but we ultimately have concluded that we are not compatible as life partners, and it is the most caring choice for both of us to move forward independently. We ask for kindness and privacy as we both navigate this transition. Both of us will forever want the best for one another and ask you to please support us in our decision,” the former couple said in a joint statement shared on their respective Instagram pages.

Nevertheless, the negative comments kept coming.

“Wow. Blake dodged a bullet with this one. Gross. This is some middle school drama garbage,” read one comment.

“Whoa. Imagine being Blake right now,” added another.

