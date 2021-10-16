Have Katie Thurston & Blake Moynes Already Split?

Katie Thurston and Blake Moynes got engaged on the season finale of “The Bachelorette,” but have they already split?

At least one fan became concerned about the status of Katie and Blake’s relationship after noticing that the two hadn’t liked each other’s Instagram posts in a while. “You and Blake are not liking each other’s posts. Is all ok?” a fan asked on Katie’s Instagram. “lol yes,” Katie responded. She shared a screenshot of the exchange on Twitter.

“Imagine your fiancé has been on his stories for weeks in Kenya working his ass off and yet this is what some people notice,” Katie captioned the post.

Blake, who works as a wildlife manager, and has been in Africa since September. According to Us Weekly, Blake has been spending time watching different animals in their natural habitats, and has been learning a great deal about conservation efforts during his trip. He has been documenting as much as he can on his Instagram Stories.

Of course, this means that he and Katie aren’t together — but they will be soon enough.

Katie Is Planning on Going to Canada in About a Week

Katie and Blake will be reunited in just about a week’s time. On October 15, 2021, Blake shared a photo of a dinner table complete with a bottle of wine. “This was your kind of night and I wish you were here to share it with me! @thekatiethurston the only bug invited,” he captioned the Instagram post, in part.

Katie shared the photo to her Instagram Stories, and let her followers know that she would soon be traveling to Canada to see her fiance.

“I’ll be Canada bound in a little over a week,” she wrote.

Katie and Blake got to spend a bit of time together before Blake left for Africa, but it’s been a couple of weeks and they both seem excited to see each other again.

On October 15, 2021, Katie also shared a video showing off her bracelets made by former “Bachelor” star Corinne Olympios’ company, Aura Sugar. Katie wore a stack of three white bracelets, two of which featured lettered beads. The first bracelet had five beads that spelled out “Tommy,” which is Katie’s cat’s name. The third bracelet in the stack read “Honey Bear,” which is Katie’s nickname for Blake.

Katie moved from Washington State to San Diego, California, after she finished filming “The Bachelorette.” However, Blake still lives in Canada — and living in different countries has proven to be a bit of a challenge. As of August, Katie and Blake don’t have any immediate plans to move in together.

“I don’t think we’re going to choose one solid anchor,” Blake said during an interview with ExtraTV. “I’m going to probably go visit for a month at a time. She’ll probably come up and visit me for periods of time,” he said.

In that same interview, Blake also revealed that he and Katie are planning on spending some time in Africa together as well.

