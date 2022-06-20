Katie Thurston Splits From John Hersey

“The Bachelorette” Katie Thurston had seemingly found love after her split from Blake Moynes, her final rose recipient, but now that love affair seems to be over. “Bachelor Nation” fans had been speculating quite a bit that Thurston and her new beau, John Hersey, might have called it quits, and it appears that is indeed the case. Thurston took to Instagram on June 20 to release a very simple statement indicating they were no longer together.

Thurston raised quite a few eyebrows a few months ago when she went public with her romance. Hersey had been a contestant on her season of “The Bachelorette,” but he had been eliminated quite early. She became friendly with Hersey while still with Moynes, and some fans seemed perplexed by the timing. Now, it’s all apparently in the past.