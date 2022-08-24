‘Bachelorette’ Reveals Reason for Shocking Split

Oftentimes, when a couple within “Bachelor Nation” splits, both parties stay pretty quiet regarding the reasons. Statements that are released are generally vague, and even long after the breakup, it is unusual for anybody to share any juicy details. For former “Bachelorette” star Katie Thurston regarding her split with beau John Hersey, however, she has decided to spill the beans. Thurston chatted with Kaitlyn Bristowe for her August 23 “Off the Vine” podcast, and she did not hold back.

Thurston Revealed The Couple Actually Split Twice

As “Bachelorette” fans recall, Hersey was a contestant on Thurston’s season, but she quickly eliminated him. Thurston got engaged to Blake Moynes, but their relationship ended shortly after their finale aired. She romantically with Hersey almost immediately, and the two dated for a little over six months. She surprised fans by releasing a very short, somewhat cryptic note suggesting the relationship had ended, and now she is going into more detail.

In her chat with Bristowe, Thurston acknowledged she was ready to talk about her split from Hersey. She added, “If you had asked me the week of [the split], I would have just cried and never stopped.” She confirmed Hersey had been the one to break things off, and she admitted, “I was, like, whatever you need me to be, I will be.” Thurston also recognized that “in hindsight… that’s not good.”

“Technically, we actually broke up twice. The first time, no one knew about… Maybe a week or two [later], we kind of worked through it and decided to get back together, so I thought we were golden,” Thurston shared.

She Is in a Really Good Place Now

“I think it was just unavoidable,” the former “Bachelorette” star said of the split with Hersey. “At one point, I just said to him, ‘I know more reasons why you DON’T like me than why you love me,’” she recalled. Thurston added, “For me, the big tipping point… He said, ‘Well, I just really need someone who can enjoy my passions and who wants to watch me surf, maybe learn to surf with me.’” Thurston noted she bought Hersey a van while they were together, and she had gone skydiving three times in order to join him in his passion, but “somehow THAT was completely ignored.” She admitted, “At that point, I knew nothing I did was going to be good enough.”

Thurston also admitted Hersey breaking things off was “a blessing in disguise,” because she thinks she would have stuck it out much longer otherwise. After the relationship ended, Thurston was “the saddest I’ve ever been.” Now, however, she’s in a great place, she revealed. “I realize my worth, I realize what I want, I feel in some ways so free” after feeling she was often “walking on eggshells” and trying to be someone she wasn’t.

Within “Bachelor Nation,” Thurston has often been a pretty controversial figure. Here, however, it seemed many fans thought she handled herself well in this podcast.

“This is the most mature response we’ve seen from her in a minute. I applaud her introspection and realizing the relationship was unhealthy,” someone noted on Reddit.

“IMO she came off well in this episode — I’m happy she’s doing better! Seems like she gives a lot of herself to her partners. I hope the next one reciprocates fully,” another person shared.

“I think you can see a lot of growth from Katie here! Always a fan, everyone has made mistakes. Keep your chin up Katie!” detailed a supporter.