Katie Thurston Sends Fans on a Wild Goose Chase With Day 11 ‘Messy’ Post

Katie Thurston has decided to allow her love for Taylor Swift play a role in her time on “The Bachelorette.” The former reality star has chosen one song for Swift’s newly released “Red” album to symbolize a relationship that she had on the show.

On day one, Thurston chose “We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together” to represent her relationship with her ex-fiance, Blake Moynes. From there, she gave Andrew Spencer “Run,” Aaron Clancy (and James Bonsall) got “Girl at Home,” Thomas Jacobs got “I Knew You Were Trouble,” Mikey Planeta got “Holy Ground,” Brendan Quinn got “The Last Time,” Michael Allio was given “Almost Do,” and Hunter Montgomery got “22.”

Over the past few days, Thurston gave “Holy Ground” to Connor Brennan, and “Sad Beautiful Tragic” to her runner-up, Justin Glaze. This left Day 11 and Day 12 to complete the task. However, it seems that Thurston has thrown in a bit of a curve ball — and fans haven’t been able to figure it out.

Here’s what you need to know:

Thurston’s Day 11 Song Is ‘State of Grace’

Thurston took to Instagram in the wee hours of the morning on November 21, 2021, to share her Day 11 song, which was Swift’s acoustic version of “State of Grace.” The former “Bachelorette” star did not choose a guy for the son, however, teasing that this was just “part one,” but choosing not to give any additional details.

“So you were never a saint/And I’ve loved in shades of wrong/We learn to live with the pain/Mosaic broken hearts/But this love is brave and wild,” the lyrics read before the chorus, “And I never (never)/Saw you coming/And I’ll never (never)/Be the same/This is a state of grace.”

Another verse suggests that this is referring to relationship that isn’t over. “This is the worthwhile fight/Love is a ruthless game/Unless you play it good and right/These are the hands of fate/You’re my Achilles heel/This is the golden age of something good and right and real.”

Fans have been trying to piece together Thurston’s season with the lyrics, and have some ideas about what she could be trying to convey.

Some Fans Think Thurston Is Going to Announce a New Relationship on Day 12

Just about every theory imaginable has been floated when it comes to trying to figure out who Thurston’s Day 11 song is about. While some think it’s about Greg Grippo, others are convinced that Thurston is going to skip Grippo, and the song is actually about a new guy in her life. Or maybe a not-so-new guy.

Fans have been convinced that Thurston is dating John Hersey from her season of the show, since the two have been hanging out quite a bit since filming wrapped earlier this year.

“Also, I have a new theory: this is John but she won’t identify him. It’s part 1 of their relationship. Day 12 will be Greg, something like ‘Red’ or ‘Better Man,’ then Day 13 will be ‘Begin Again,’ a montage of photos from her relationship with John, and a relationship announcement,” one Redditor suggested.

“Nah Fam this is Greg. This is how is STARTED. Part 2 today will also be Greg and how it ended,” added another.

“I don’t think she’s doing Greg. I think she’s going to do this and something else for John if they’re dating,” read a third comment.

“This is obvi about John. There will be no Greg. Everything was for nothing,” a fourth person wrote.

