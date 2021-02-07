Contestant on ‘The Bachelor’ Refutes Major Reality Steve Spoiler

WARNING: IF YOU DO NOT WANT TO KNOW ANY SPOILERS FROM ‘THE BACHELOR,’ DO NOT KEEP READING.

Spoilers expert Reality Steve broke huge news on February 6 when he revealed that Bachelor contestant Katie Thurston was set to be the next lead on The Bachelorette. But the subject of that report appeared to say one day later that the report is not true.

In an Instagram story, Thurston wrote, “Reading my texts today like News to me.”

Reality Steve tweeted that Thurston was announced as the next Bachelorette during the taping of the “Women Tell All” special on Thursday. So there’s no reason why Thurston wouldn’t already be aware she was in line to take over the role. Another contestant on The Bachelor, Mari Pepin, replied to Reality Steve with a one word denial of the report: “False.”

The decision to respond to the tweet is surprising for both women, as their contract with ABC strictly prohibits hinting at how the remainder of the season — including the “Women Tell All” — will play out. Even revealing a spoiler is false is inherently a spoiler, to some degree. While Thurston was at least vague about her denial, Pepin’s direct response is a head-scratcher.

Katie Thurston Has Called Out Bullying on ‘The Bachelor’

Thurston made a bold entry on to The Bachelor when she introduced herself and her vibrator to Matt James after stepping out of a limousine. But since that memorable start to her time on the show, Thurston has won over fans with her maturity and kind nature.

Several contestants have been criticized for bullying other women on the show — led by season villain Victoria Larson — but Thurston hasn’t been afraid to tell them to stop. She even had a confrontation with Larson after telling her to stop calling Sarah Trott names.

When the women began mistreating five newcomers on the show — including alleging that one worked as an escort — Thurston approached James and asked him to address the ongoing conflicts among the contestants.

Those actions make Thurston a logical option for producers hunting for the next lead of The Bachelorette. And Reality Steve’s spoiler announcement came just a few hours after Bachelor producer Mike Fleiss tweeted that the official announcement of the next Bachelorette would be “coming soon.” Plenty of signs are pointing toward Thurston as the next lead, but both she and Pepin have seemed to say it’s not the case.

Katie Thurston as Lead Would Break ‘Bachelorette’ Norms

Hannah Brown made history when she was named the lead of season 15 of The Bachelorette, as never before had the lead not previously finished top four on The Bachelor. Brown finished seventh place when she appeared on season 23 of the show.

Thurston would push that custom even further if she really is the lead. While we don’t know yet exactly where she’ll finish, Reality Steve also revealed that she is set to go home during a one-on-one date in episode six. With 15 women still in contention after episode five, that means Thurston likely didn’t even finish top 10 on this season of The Bachelor.

She’d also be one of the few Bachelorette leads to ever take on the role after turning 30. The only others were Trista Sutter, Rachel Lindsay, and Clare Crawley.

