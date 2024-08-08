‘Bachelorette’ Star Mourns Devastating Loss

A former star from “The Bachelorette” has lost a beloved family member and it happened quite suddenly. Katie Thurston took to social media to let fans know her cat Tommy had died.

Katie Thurston’s Cat Tommy Died Peacefully at Home

On August 8, Thurston took to her Instagram page to share the devastating news with her followers. “If love could have saved you, you would have lived forever,” she began in her caption.

“Today Tommy passed away peacefully at home,” Thurston shared.

“The Bachelorette” star noted, “I had him for 16 precious years and through some of my biggest moments.”

She mentioned that Tommy was by her side as she graduated high school, got her first job, bought her first home, and tackled starring on reality television.

Tommy also did a lot of car rides with Thurston as she traveled between Seattle, Washington, and San Diego, California after doing “The Bachelorette.” She noted it was “just the two of us” on those many drives.

Thurston explained that on August 5th, she rushed Tommy to an emergency veterinarian. “During his intake, they told me he weighed 5.55 kgs at 5:55 AM. I took this as a sign and I knew his time was coming.”

They gave Tommy a blood infusion to buy a little more time. “For the next few days, he was spoiled extra with love, cuddles, and whatever he wanted to eat.”

Thurston Felt Tommy Knew She Was in Good Hands

“The Bachelorette” star noted that throughout this, her boyfriend, comedian Jeff Arcuri, was visiting her in Los Angeles.

“One night, [Tommy’s] hanging out with Jeff and I while we put together a Lego cat. And then it’s almost like he knew I was in good hands and could stop fighting,” Thurston shared.

Then, she added, “That was his last night as his best self.”

Tommy passed away earlier in the day on August 8 and “He was so peaceful looking and wrapped in a blanket like the baby boy he is.”

Thurston noted, “I lost a part of my soul today.”

Luckily, she shared, she has family and friends lending their support. In addition, Arcuri extended his time in Los Angeles to stay by her side during this heartbreaking time.

“The Bachelorette” wrapped up her caption by writing, “Tommy will always be one of a kind and stealing the hearts of so many. He will forever be missed. Long live Tommy boy, the most distinguished gentleman.”

Fans of Thurston’s were quite familiar with Tommy. She talked about him often and he frequently made appearances on her Instagram page. Thurston even took him with her when she filmed season 3 of “FBoy Island.”

Bachelor Nation immediately flooded the comments section of Thurston’s post to provide love and support.

“So so sorry, Katie. Big hugs,” wrote the original “Bachelorette” star, Trista Sutter.

Danielle Maltby wrote, “I am so very sorry friend, these babies make a home and heal parts we didn’t know needed healing. He won’t be far from you. Rest well sweet boy.”

“Nothing like the pain of losing a fur baby, I’m so sorry for your pain and loss. But Tommy had the best kind of love,” added Becca Kufrin.

“Oh, I’m so sorry, Katie. He was the luckiest to have you,” shared Jade Roper Tolbert.