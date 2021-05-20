Never-Before-Seen Photos of Katie Thurston Meeting Her Top Guys [Spoilers]

The first photos of Katie Thurston meeting her guys have been released by ABC! The post-limo arrival pics show the first moments that Katie spends with each man, each making their first impressions on the new “Bachelorette.”

The new season of “The Bachelorette” is just a couple of weeks away, with a premiere date on June 7, 2021.

Warning: “Bachelorette” spoilers ahead.

A few of Katie’s frontrunners have been revealed, thanks to Reality Steve. Although he has not been able to confirm who Katie ends up with on the finale, he did confirm that she is indeed engaged. Steve was also able to confirm three out of the four guys that make it to Hometowns.

According to his “mini-spoilers,” Steve revealed that Katie’s top three guys are Greg Grippo, John Hersey, and Blake Moynes, whose name you might recognize from Clare Crawley/Tayshia Adams’ season of “The Bachelorette.” Interestingly, Blake is not listed as part of the cast, which is leading fans to believe that he will join sometime after the first night.

Another frontrunner this season is Michael Allio. While Steve believes Michael goes home before the Hometown dates, it’s believed that he and Katie have a good connection.

Here’s what you need to know:

Greg Grippo, 27, New Jersey

There have already been quite a few rumors surrounding Greg Grippo — a 27-year-old from Edison, New Jersey. According to Reality Steve, Greg goes pretty far in Katie’s season — and some social media users have predicted that he makes it to the final two.

ABC describes Greg as the “full package,” calling him “handsome, kind vulnerable and serious about wanting to settle down.” A family man, Greg would love to have several kids of his own, but he wants to spend some time traveling before that happens.

Greg works in sales, he’s a basketball fan — he played in college — and he hates “slow drivers.” He isn’t active on social media, evidenced by his last Instagram post uploaded back in September 2020.

As previously reported by Heavy, Greg receives Katie’s first impression rose.

Michael Allio, 36, Ohio

Michael is going to be one to watch this season. According to Reality Steve, Michael has a heartbreaking story to share; he lost his wife to cancer a few years ago. He’s a single dad, whose exit on “The Bachelorette” is said to be because of his 4-year-old son, James.

Steve writes that he’s unsure if Michael is sent home or if he chooses to leave on his own, just before the Hometown Dates.

“Michael lives a life that is incredibly fulfilling and says he is more than ready to find someone to share it with. His dream woman is compassionate, empathetic, resilient and not easily offended. A witty woman with a funny bone and a self-deprecating sense of humor is a huge turn-on for Michael, and he loves when a woman has strong convictions and stands up against ignorance,” his ABC bio reads.

When it comes to things that Michael enjoys, 90s R&B and rap music are toward the top of his list. Perhaps unsurprisingly, his Instagram is filled with pics of his son.

John Hersey, 27, California

John is another frontrunner this season, and judging by the still from the first time he and Katie meet, it’s clear to see why! The two look very much locked in while looking at each other after having just met for the very first time.

John is a 27-year-old bartender from Pacific Beach, California. He’s a vegetarian who loves swing dancing, and the smell of fireplaces. He’s a thrill-seeker who seems to make the best out of any situation.

“He is looking for someone genuine, honest and willing to challenge him to be a better version of himself. John loves when a woman is confident in her natural beauty and says that nothing turns him on more than a woman who pursues her passions every day. He has very little tolerance for anyone being unfaithful or dishonest and says that his one major dealbreaker is when someone treats another disrespectfully,” his ABC bio reads in part.

He recently posted his professional photo from “The Bachelorette” on Instagram, adding the caption, “My excitement level is yours x1000!! Cheers to you all!”

It’s been rumored that John is the last guy standing on Katie’s season, thanks to a visit that she made to the bar that he supposedly works at. You can read more about that below.

READ NEXT: Did Katie Thurston Just Spoil Her Own Season of ‘The Bachelorette’?