‘The Bachelorette’ 2021 Spoilers: Katie Thurston’s Winner Revealed

Week three of “The Bachelorette” aired on Monday, June 21, 2021, and just two days later, Reality Steve came through with the biggest spoiler of the season.

While Steve usually spoils the season before it airs, he’s been having a challenging time getting information and confirming information, which is believed to be because the shows have been filming all in one location due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Warning: ‘Bachelorette’ spoilers below.

Before Katie Thurston’s season began airing, Steve revealed that three of her top four guys were John Hersey, Andrew Spencer, and Greg Grippo. He also revealed that Thurston did indeed get engaged on the finale.

Shortly after, however, Steve received different information, and changed things around. He was able to confirm that Hersey was sent home long before Hometown dates (he was actually sent home Week 3). Justin Glaze and Blake Moynes — who has not yet joined the cast — will round out the four final guys.

On June 23, 2021, Steve revealed that Thurston is engaged to Moynes — and the two are still together. “As of this moment, I do not know how the final four breakdown occurs that gets us to this point. I just know that Katie got engaged to Blake at the end of filming and they’re still together,” Steve wrote in an Instagram post.

Here’s what you need to know:

Fans First Thought Grippo Was Going to Win, but Later Theorized That Moynes Was the Last Man Standing

As the new season of “The Bachelorette” approached, fans became increasingly convinced that Grippo was going to be the one that Thurston chose in the end. Even after the first episode — when Grippo received the First Impression rose — it appeared as though these two were going to fall in love.

However, after Week 2, fans started shifting gears a bit. Reddit threads dedicated to the show had fans debating how the season ended for Thurston, and many started thinking that she would end up with Moynes.

On June 18, one Redditor anonymously revealed a spoiler. “I have some confirmed info: Katie was crazy about Greg & she was going to pick him. But he does end up leaving. She ends up with Blake,” the Redditor commented on a thread.

From there, several social media users seemed convinced that Moynes was Thurston’s final one (“F1”).

Moynes Will Be a Late Addition to the Season & Was Previously on ‘Clayshia’s’ Season

Moynes has not yet met the “Bachelorette” from what viewers are seeing at home. However, if you’re a fan of the franchise, you probably know who Moynes is. He fell for Clare Crawley on her season of the show, and then for Tayshia Adams when she took over for Crawley. And now? He’s in love with Thurston.

This is something that former “Bachelor” Nick Viall spoke out about during an appearance on Us Weekly’s All the Right Reasons podcast.

“Blake is going to get crap, obviously, for someone who fell in love with Clare [Crawley] without validation, fell in love with Tayshia [Adams] without validation. So, when he’s [saying], ‘I’m in love with Katie,’ it’s fair to question [it]. I don’t question that he believes what he says. I just kind of question, like, ‘Do you just kind of love hard, bro?'” Viall said.

Interestingly, Viall also revealed that Moynes was actually on set during the Week 3 group date that Viall appeared on.

“I think Katie had met him. I don’t know for sure. She had told me about it and it was filmed. They didn’t use it, but it was filmed,” he said.

Moynes is expected to officially become one to watch on Monday, June 28, 2021.

