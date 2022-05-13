‘Bachelor’ Star Debuts Gorgeous New Look After ‘Last Minute Audible’

A former “The Bachelor” star recently debuted a new hairstyle via Instagram and it won rave reviews. Kelley Flanagan, who appeared on Peter Weber’s season, has developed a signature look since her reality television days. Fans are familiar with Kelley typically wearing her long, brunette locks styled in waves with a middle part. She changed her look with a recent visit to the stylist and it made a big impact that was a big hit with “Bachelor Nation” fans.

Kelley Made an Impulsive Decision That Garnered Big Results

On May 8, Kelley shared a pair of photos on Instagram showcasing her new style. Her caption suggested this was not a decision she had made prior to her stylist appointment. Rather, she hinted it was something she did with little forethought or preparation. The snapshots were selfies Kelley took as she checked out the results. Her brunette tresses still tumbled in loose waves over her shoulders, some layers framing her face. The color of Kelley’s hair seemed it perhaps was tweaked a bit, but the most significant change was the addition of some wispy bangs.

Kelley took the selfies while wearing a bold makeup look, which wasn’t necessarily a major departure from her usual style. The addition of the long, wispy bangs, however, really allowed “The Bachelor” star to give off a fresh and bold new vibe. Based on the reactions from her fellow “Bachelor Nation” co-stars and fans, the change was a massive hit.

“I love it!!!! Omg,” wrote Rachael Kirkconnell, from Matt James’ season.

A fan wrote, “it looks SO good!! Like Rocker vibes.”

“This is the best you’ve looked and you always look good,” declared another fan.

Some people suggested her new look made her look a lot like Lily Collins, Victoria Beckham, or “Riverdale” star Marisol Nichols. The feedback in Kelley’s comments section made it clear this last-minute decision to add bangs was a fantastic call.

A Gorgeous ‘Mermaid’ Transformation Followed

Soon after debuting her new look, Kelley shared a trio of sizzling-hot snapshots from a photoshoot in St. Barth on her Instagram page. “The Bachelor” star wore her hair wet and slicked back for the photographs, shifting attention away from her hairstyle. Instead, all eyes were on her fit physique as she flawlessly showed off a Devon Windsor bikini. In her caption, Kelley teased, “Yes, I’m a mermaid. Thanks for asking.”

Each of the photos from St. Barth showed Kelley at the beach with the gorgeous landscape of the area behind her. She confidently showed off the bikini, her jaw-dropping figure, and the stunning locale, and once again, her “Bachelor Nation” colleagues and her fans flooded her post with accolades.

“OHHHKAY you stunning creature you,” declared former “The Bachelor,” contestant Sharleen Joynt.

“Stop it. Best you’ve ever looked. Congrats girl,” another commenter wrote.

Kelley joined “The Bachelor” for Peter’s season as a gorgeous attorney from Chicago and was an early frontrunner. While she didn’t earn Peter’s final rose, the two dated for a while. Their split seemed messy, but she’s clearly put all that drama behind her and seems to be doing better than ever now.