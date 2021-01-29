Former ‘Bachelor’ Star Reveals She’d ‘Consider’ Being Bachelorette

Could Kelley Flanagan be the one to hand out roses? Following her split from former Bachelor Peter Weber, she is revealing if she is open to being the Bachelorette.

During a round of “True or False?” on Instagram, where followers submitted statements for Flanagan to affirm or deny, someone wrote, “You would b the bachelorette if u were asked…”

“I would definitely consider it!” she responded in her Instagram Story.

Flanagan just got out of an 8-month relationship with Weber. The former couple had a chance meeting before she appeared on his season of The Bachelor. Despite being eliminated, the two began dating after production wrapped and had plans to move to New York City together.

Weber Announced Their Split on December 31, 2020

Weber took to Instagram on New Year’s Eve to announce their split. The news came as a shock to many in Bachelor Nation since the couple had publicly shared their plans to move in together in New York City.

“Love is a funny thing,” the pilot wrote at the time. “It can make you feel on top of the world and it can make you feel a pain you wish didn’t exist. I’m here to share that Kelley and I have decided to go our separate ways.”

Roughly a month prior, the couple was denying engagement rumors.

He continued, saying, “While our relationship was filled with countless beautiful memories, our relationship simply didn’t work out in the end. Kelley is someone I will always have a special love for. Someone I have learned more from than she will ever understand. Someone I am so thankful came into my life and someone who I will always wish all of life’s greatest blessings on.”

Amid rumors of infidelity and the influence of Weber’s mom Barb, he provided a statement to Entertainment Tonight revealing he flew out to Flanagan’s home in Chicago to end their relationship a couple of weeks prior. In the end, it seems the couple just did not see eye-to-eye about their future.

Flanagan finally addressed their split on January 3, writing in part, “Unfortunately him and I are in two different stages of our lives and saw our future paths differently.”

Flanagan Is Still Moving to New York

Flanagan had been documenting her move from Chicago when news of their split broke. Their break up left the lingering question of what comes next for the attorney.

On January 10, Flanagan wrote on Instagram that she’ll “be in the Florida Keys until March then still making the move to New York!”

She added, “I’m excited to share my next chapter with you guys and I’ll try to be as open as I can knowing that I will hit struggles along the way. In the meantime, I am trying to figure out my future living situation in New York (searching for a roommate and apartment), spending time with my friends and family and focusing on my career!”

Weber too decided to follow through with the move to New York City.

Flanagan Had a Contentious Relationship With Bachelor Nation’s Production

Flanagan’s openness to possibly be the Bachelorette may surprise some fans who saw the former Bachelor contestant struggle with the show’s format and speed.

During an episode of Ben Higgins and Ashley Iaconetti’s podcast Almost Famous, Flanagan admitted she “wasn’t the best contestant for the show,” and went on to accuse production of manipulating Weber.

“You can tell he’s super smart and gets it, but there’s some things where you just want to shake him and be like, ‘Wake up. Like, what are you doing?'” she said to Higgins and Iaconetti. “There are just some things that I could see that I could tell he couldn’t see and I just felt the need to be like, ‘Peter, what the hell are you doing?'”

She used their relationship as evidence, saying his demeanor toward her changed as the show progressed. Flanagan claimed to tell him, “They don’t let me see you. They locked me up in a closet for three hours last week and they won’t let me see you.”

After the statement made headlines, Chris Harrison told Entertainment Tonight that he called her. “I said, ‘What was that?'” he told the publication. “‘We don’t lock people in closets, so clearly you weren’t locked in a closet for three hours. What did you mean?'”

The franchise’s longtime host said to the clip was “taken a little bit out of context,” with her also not realizing she was included in the interview at that point. Instead, he said she was likely referring to being in a room for long interviews with producers.

“What she meant by that was she was frustrated,” Harrison continued. “She’s a smart girl who I think is used to getting what she wants, and she didn’t get that time with Peter.”

Harrison said he was on good terms with both Weber and Flanagan.

