This Former ‘Bachelor’ Star Caught Her Hair on Fire

It wasn’t the best Sunday for former Bachelor star Kelley Flanagan. The reality star was at home, enjoying her day when she did something totally normal that turned everything on its head!

Kelley, who first appeared on Peter Weber’s season of The Bachelor before going on to date him after the show had wrapped, ended up getting a little too close to a candle that she had burning in her home and her hair actually went up in flames.

“Oh my god, I am freaking out. I just went to go plug in my computer charger, bent over and my hair just got completely fried in my candle,” Kelley said. “I don’t know if you guys can see this,” she added as she picked through her fried hair.

Kelley went on to explain how the mishap happened. She said that she had been laying in her bed, and she needed to plug in her computer, which was located behind the bed. Meanwhile, she had a candle burning on her nightstand, which was situated right next to her. She had her hair up in a ponytail and it must have swung into the flame when she reached around to insert the plug into the socket.

Here’s what you need to know:

Kelley Shared Videos of Her Singed Hair on Her Instagram Stories

Kelley appeared relatively calm despite just catching her hair on fire.

“Oh my gosh. What the heck did I just do?” Kelley asked, filming her frayed, burnt hair. In the next clip, Kelley picked through her hair, guessing that it was her bangs that had caught fire. She took her hair out of its ponytail and began brushing it out. Fortunately, it wasn’t that bad — and Kelley was able to be light-hearted about it.

She put up a poll on whether or not her fans had ever heard of people getting an actual haircut by way of a flame — which is actually a thing. She even shared a video of someone getting their hair cut by someone using a flame.

“Cutting hair with fire was popular in Italy in the 20th century. Today, many barbershops have stopped practicing this technique,” the narrator in the video is heard saying.

Kelley Had Just Gotten Her Hair Done Before it Caught Fire

Kelley had just gotten a haircut before her hair caught on fire — at least, that’s what she wrote in the caption of an Instagram post. “Perfect haircut before I accidentally lit my hair on fire,” she captioned the slow-motion video of herself twirling.

Fortunately, Kelley was able to recover from the incident, and went on to ask her followers if they thought she should lighten her hair up. At the time of this writing, the poll was pretty evenly split, with a slight edge going to the “yes” response.

It’s been back to business as usual on the ‘gram for Kelley, who went on to share a video posted by her pal Kelsey Weier (another one of Peter Weber’s ladies), promoting Realm Foods. Kelley also shared one of her new favorite snacks called “Shapes.” She told her followers to grab a bag if they ever come across them, adding that she’s “obsessed.”

