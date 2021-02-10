Former Bachelor Nation Couple ‘Working on Their Relationship’

A little over a month after announcing their split, Peter Weber and Kelley Flanagan sparked reconciliation rumors when they were photographed together in Tampa, Florida over Super Bowl weekend. E! News is now reporting it is more than just an awkward run-in with an ex.

“Peter and Kelley knew they were both planning to be in Tampa for the Super Bowl and had plans to meet up,” according to the outlet’s source. “They have been in touch and are working on their relationship.”

While they clarified that the former couple “are not back together,” they claimed Weber “regrets their breakup.” The insider added, “Kelley is very hesitant and thinks he’s not ready to commit to her but still has feelings for Peter.”

While Flanagan did not receive Weber’s final rose on The Bachelor, the two started dating after the show and originally planned to move to New York City together. This is the first time the two have been seen together since their split.

The celebrity gossip account, Deux Moi, first shared the photos taken by some eagle-eyed attendees who spotted the duo at WTR Pool and Grill for Diplo’s pre-Super Bowl performance.

Flanagan and Weber “were together the entire night,” said the source. They added that the duo “looked happy and [were] having fun drinking and dancing together and with their friends.”

Flanagan and Weber Have Been Criticized for Not Properly Following COVID-19 Safety Protocol

Their reunion was largely criticized after being photographed at a club amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The footage and photographs of the two show them pulling down their masks in what appears to be a crowded, indoor party.

When Bachelor Nation Scoop shared images on Instagram, one follower commented, “No questions why they say it’s a Super spreader event, thousands are dying but as long as they can party it’s fine.”

Among the other comments were, “Brooooooo… how are ya’ll going to the club during a global pandemic,” and “Who knew the pandemic took a day off so these ‘influencers’ could have some superbowl fun?? Rona’s so considerate.”

Weber also took part in the “Celebrity Flag Football Challenge,” with other Bachelor Nation stars among the celebrities, with photos showing the players not wearing masks.

Weber Announced Their Split on New Year’s Eve

On December 31, 2020, Weber took to Instagram to announce his split from Flanagan. He wrote in part, “Love is a funny thing. It can make [you] feel on top of the world and it can make you feel a pain you wish didn’t exist. I’m here to share that Kelley and I have decided to go our separate ways.”

Weber’s mom, Barb, weighed in on the split, writing in his comment section, “Love can be fickle and it is not for the timid. Those who have expressed it know this all too well. But it is better to have loved and lost than never to have loved at all. Our hearts ache for you two. Kelley will always have a piece of our hearts and we wish her only the best. Mom and Dad.”

She was rumored to have played a factor in the split, with E! News reporting Flanagan found her to be “controlling and overbearing.”

Yet, when Flanagan addressed their split on her Instagram, she wrote, “Unfortunately him and I are in two different stages of our lives and saw our future paths differently.”

