Fans React to Seemingly Reunited ‘Bachelor’ Pair: ‘This Is Just Bizarre’

A former pair of “The Bachelor” lovebirds appear to be giving their romance another shot, although they have not yet confirmed this is the case. Despite the fact they seem content to play coy, it appears Peter Weber and Kelley Flanagan are back on very good terms with one another after a rather ugly split earlier this year.

Here’s what you need to know:

Weber Left a Spicy Comment on an Instagram Post of Flanagan’s

On August 28, Flanagan shared a stunning photo on her Instagram page. She was attending an event at the St. Regis Aspen in Colorado, and she looked sizzling-hot in a short fuchsia dress. The photo showed Flanagan standing with her back to the camera, flaunting her figure in the curve-hugging ensemble. She had her long, dark tresses pulled back into a sleek ponytail and added neutral heels to complete the look. Flanagan received tons of positive comments about the look, but one exchange buried in the comments section stood out to many “Bachelor” fans’ attention.

“Having impure thoughts Ms Hottie!” wrote one fan. Weber replied to that comment with a simple “Same.” Weber’s note garnered almost 350 “likes,” and a few responses. “YAY!!!!!! Omg I loved you two together. I had this crazy feeling you would end up back together and boom. Well atleast I hope so,” noted a fan. Another shared, “@pilot_pete can you break the internet already and make it official again. Been waiting a very long time for this.”

This comment by Weber on Flanagan’s post came a few weeks after the two were spotted together a couple of times. Until these recent sightings, “The Bachelor” fans had been under the impression Weber and Flanagan were no longer in touch with one another. When they dated after his season and later split, Flanagan shared some harsh words about their relationship. A romantic reunion seemed highly unlikely at that point. However, something recently changed, it seems.

Weber & Flanagan Were Just Spotted Together in NYC

On September 8, Weber and Flanagan apparently were together in New York City, and it did not take long for some photos of them together to hit social media. The @bachelorteaspill Instagram account, which credited Instagram user @lifeofthepilotswife for the scoop, shared the shots. That original user’s Instagram stories revealed a few details as well, and it seems they were all at a jazz bar hanging out.

Are Flanagan and Weber just on friendly terms, or have the “Bachelor” stars officially restarted their romance? They are keeping the answers to those questions to themselves, but it certainly appears they are spending quite a bit of time together these days. Some “Bachelor” fans are thrilled to see this, but that’s not the case across the board.

“I actually like them together!!! Sometimes it just takes some maturity for fate to work out. Rooting for them!” shared one enthusiastic fan.

“Yeah they def appear to be together. The break up seemed rough but if they are happy and worked out their issues good for them,” detailed another supporter.

“This is just bizarre to me. Messy breakup and then they both talked s*** about each other, especially Kelley. I’m curious how they ended up back together,” countered someone on Reddit.

“When they inevitably end it again, I don’t want to see any shade from her. You knew the man you ran back to,” added another critic.