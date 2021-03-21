Kelley Flanagan Opens up About Her Relationship With Peter Weber: Are They Back Together?

In an episode of Kaitlyn Bristowe’s Off the Vine podcast entitled, “Setting the record straight,” Kelley Flanagan is doing just that. The former Bachelor contestant is opening up about her relationship and break up with Peter Weber.

The former Bachelorette asked Flanagan, “Did he hurt you?”

“In weird ways,” she responded. “Everybody gets hurt in relationships, you know. And it’s just essentially something that you’re like s***, I feel like crap, but no I wouldn’t say there was something massive that I was like ‘oh, s***, like screw you, blah blah blah.’”

Flanagan appeared on Weber’s season of The Bachelor but was eventually sent home. Months after it aired, the two made their relationship Instagram-official in May 2020 and later announced their intention to move to New York City together.

After the split, Weber took over their lease and Flanagan is set to make the move soon.

The lawyer revealed she has “non-negotiables” for a relationship “that were essentially being worked on or saying that they were going to be worked on or changed. And actions kind of speak louder than words and it takes a long time to figure that out.”

“If there was something that I saw as disrespectful in a relationship, I would speak on it and I was pretty vocal,” she added. “I think communication is huge in a relationship,” but she eventually realized “my needs aren’t necessarily being met.”

Weber announced their split on New Year’s Eve. She admitted she would have preferred him to wait a couple of days, but “there was some kind of mental thing going on essentially saying I have to do this in 2020.”

Rumors swirled that Weber’s mom, Barb, played a part in the split but Flanagan clarified “we got along” but “we don’t chat.”

While there were rumors of reconciliation, she revealed she has not communicated with her pilot ex since mid-February.

“In terms of Peter, yeah we like broke up and there was maybe a week that there was just not talking,” she revealed. “And then he essentially tried to like get back together and was trying to work on things and I was pretty hesitant towards all of it.”

If he called today, Flanagan said she would likely not answer.

Weber and Flanagan Had Multiple Chance Encounters

Flanagan described multiple chance encounters driving the former couple together. The first came when she was looking for a sign about whether she should go on the dating competition or not.

As viewers learned on the show, the two ran into each other in a hotel lobby before Weber was even announced. Despite rumors the couple “hooked up” she said, “At the end of the night, it was like, ‘Hey, nice to meet you. Hopefully, see you soon’ kind of thing.”

While she seemed primed to make it far on the show, Flanagan told Bristowe she was not good at playing “the game.”

“I got along with everyone on the show, but you could tell I was very outside my comfort zone and I didn’t see him for a good three weeks, literally. Like not once,” she told the Dancing With the Stars champion. Adding, “And I think that was essentially kind played out to an effect of Kelley’s trying not to put time and effort in here and doesn’t give a s***.”

After leaving the show, they ran into each other on a night out and later again at the Super Bowl. At one point, she said Weber asked “Did you even like me?”

While she is not sure why she was invited to the After the Final Rose, the two were not dating at the time. Instead, she thinks it was likely playing into rumors she was pregnant with his baby from their pre-show encounter.

They went on to quarantine together for part of the pandemic, eventually making their burgeoning romance official. As Weber wrote on Instagram in May, “You caught me. Let the adventure begin.”

Flanagan Does Not Believe ‘The Bachelor’ Is Not Conducive to ‘Genuinely Get to Know Someone’

While Weber did not choose Flanagan on the show, it did not prove to be a roadblock in their relationship.

“It’s very hard to genuinely get to know someone when you’re on the show,” she explained. “You know, you don’t spend that many hours with them and truly it’s like, you can’t 100% be yourself.”

Instead, she said contestants and stars go on as their “best self.”

She continued, “You’re mic’d up 24/7. They’re listening to you. Like, you can’t sit here and say you know, you’re a massive partier and you want to go out. … Like, not one person’s going to go on and say ‘Hey, listen to how I actually live my life.’”

When asked if she was saying the partying comments about Weber, she clarified, “I’m not sitting here insinuating anyone is like that. I’m just essentially saying that that’s the biggest misconception coming off the show when you do.”

Flanagan has closed the door on her relationship with Weber, but not on the possibility of appearing on Bachelor in Paradise. Only time will tell if she appears when it is set to film later this year.

READ NEXT: Is ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Airing This Summer 2021?